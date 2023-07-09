Who Is JR On Claim To Fame? His Celeb Relative Might Be A Star Athlete
"Claim to Fame" contestants get the chance to step out of their A-lister relative's shadow and bask in more than their 15 minutes of fame, depending on their blagging ability. As anyone who's watched "Claim to Fame" knows, participants lie and deceive others about their lineage in hopes of snagging $100,000. Some have no chance, as their look-a-like features are a dead giveaway. Others are just terrible liars, which is not a bad thing in real life — but in reality TV, moral compasses go out the window. So far, JR on Season 2's "Claim to Fame" is doing a grand job at keeping everybody guessing. However, many think he's connected to the sports world.
Parade notes that Season 2 of the show has its fair share of big-name connections. Carly Reeves is Tom Hanks' niece. She was the first "Claim to Fame" castaway and exited like an explosive expletive-laden inferno. Episode two proved the end of the road for Travis, whose claim to fame is being the son of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
So, two are gone, and ten remain. Eagle-eyed Redditers and social media detectives are closing in on the remaining housemates — as are the show's contestants, who are wading through the falsehoods and red herrings in an attempt to reveal the others' true identities, all while trying their best to keep their own a secret. So, why do some people think JR's celeb relative may be a star athlete?
Big feet and bushy beards
"Claim to Fame" is like Cluedo without the murder — so far, at least. Per Entertainment Weekly, each contestant offers "two falsehoods and a lie." Then, every week, participants sift through the bluffs and true clues to determine their famous folk. Ten contestants are still standing. JR is one of them, and there's a lot of speculation floating around the house that he's got some serious sports running through his DNA.
ScreenRant reports that JR offered the info that his celeb connection is his brother, and he's an NBA star. He later admitted that was a lie and said he'd thrown it out because people always tell him he looks like former Miami Heat baller Dwyane Wade. Contestants fell for the bluff, though, weighing up "evidence" such as JR's big feet and his beard that's like Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden's — two attributes that are clear prerequisites for being an NBA relative.
JR's epic fail at busting out with the hoop-shooting moves still wasn't enough to throw his housemates off the scent. And when it was revealed that his hometown was Lithia Springs, Georgia, contestants settled on Wade, despite the fact that as a three-time NBA championship winner, he's rarely missed a dunk, per ESPN. And he rarely sports a beard, aside from the occasional goatee. But, well, you know, he looks like he has big feet. Still, not so fast! It's looking more and more likely that JR's celeb connection isn't sports or bushy-beard-related.
One of me?
The money shot is that JR's "Claim to Fame" is being the brother of Lil Nas — who does have some facial hair, albeit not a full-on beard. Parade went to Wikipedia in their quest to uncover the truth. They note that there's a very short list of Lithia Springs celebs. Dwayne Wade isn't one of them. That's probably because he's from Chicago, Illinois, per Biography.
However, Lil Nas is among the list of "notable residents." But then, so is NBA player Calvin Pace. The plot thickens. Still, Twitter is also ablaze with Lil Nas speculation. There are pics of JR and Lil Nas posing for selfies together. "JR is Lil Nas X Brother, and something tells me they're never going to connect these two," reads one comment. "He might win it all."
The Reddit community agrees about JR's potential to make it to the finishing line. "I really think JR is going to go far. People who he isn't even in an alliance with [have] talked game in front of him because he seems like such a non-threat," wrote one fan. But then, Reddit is Reddit. After all, one commenter has linked peanuts on the wall and the letter "D" to another contestant, Hugo, being potentially related to two polar opposites. "I think that the donkey and the peanut can be for both Jimmy Carter (Democratic party symbol and being a peanut farmer or whatever) and Eddie Murphy (donkey from Shrek and the nutty professor)," they wrote.