Who Is JR On Claim To Fame? His Celeb Relative Might Be A Star Athlete

"Claim to Fame" contestants get the chance to step out of their A-lister relative's shadow and bask in more than their 15 minutes of fame, depending on their blagging ability. As anyone who's watched "Claim to Fame" knows, participants lie and deceive others about their lineage in hopes of snagging $100,000. Some have no chance, as their look-a-like features are a dead giveaway. Others are just terrible liars, which is not a bad thing in real life — but in reality TV, moral compasses go out the window. So far, JR on Season 2's "Claim to Fame" is doing a grand job at keeping everybody guessing. However, many think he's connected to the sports world.

Parade notes that Season 2 of the show has its fair share of big-name connections. Carly Reeves is Tom Hanks' niece. She was the first "Claim to Fame" castaway and exited like an explosive expletive-laden inferno. Episode two proved the end of the road for Travis, whose claim to fame is being the son of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

So, two are gone, and ten remain. Eagle-eyed Redditers and social media detectives are closing in on the remaining housemates — as are the show's contestants, who are wading through the falsehoods and red herrings in an attempt to reveal the others' true identities, all while trying their best to keep their own a secret. So, why do some people think JR's celeb relative may be a star athlete?