Rachel McAdams Keeps The Lives Of Her Two Children Extremely Private

If it had not been for the media, fans probably would have never found out that Rachel McAdams is a mom to two kids. The "The Notebook" star is notoriously private and always has been. In fact, if you heard how she chooses to live her life, you'd think that she's not part of the 21st century.

"I listen to the news on the radio. I don't have a television and am terrible at e-mail," she told People. "[It was] only [recently] that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it's all I've heard about since. I'm ignorant." She also doesn't drive, admitting to the Toronto Star that she's never owned a vehicle, nor does she ever want to. "I sort of drive my bike like a maniac around Toronto," she dished. Even her co-stars can attest to her near-primitive living, with her "The Time Traveler's Wife" co-star Eric Bana telling Vogue she's the most "normal" celebrity out there. "Rachel's someone who would survive outside of this business. She just blends with the traffic on the street," he noted. "She's someone from the real world and not at all affected by the industry."

With McAdams being overly protective of her life outside of work, it isn't all that surprising that it extends to the kids she shares with her partner Jamie Linden, too. All we know about her children is that they were born between the years 2018 and 2020, and nothing else.