Rachel McAdams Keeps The Lives Of Her Two Children Extremely Private
If it had not been for the media, fans probably would have never found out that Rachel McAdams is a mom to two kids. The "The Notebook" star is notoriously private and always has been. In fact, if you heard how she chooses to live her life, you'd think that she's not part of the 21st century.
"I listen to the news on the radio. I don't have a television and am terrible at e-mail," she told People. "[It was] only [recently] that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it's all I've heard about since. I'm ignorant." She also doesn't drive, admitting to the Toronto Star that she's never owned a vehicle, nor does she ever want to. "I sort of drive my bike like a maniac around Toronto," she dished. Even her co-stars can attest to her near-primitive living, with her "The Time Traveler's Wife" co-star Eric Bana telling Vogue she's the most "normal" celebrity out there. "Rachel's someone who would survive outside of this business. She just blends with the traffic on the street," he noted. "She's someone from the real world and not at all affected by the industry."
With McAdams being overly protective of her life outside of work, it isn't all that surprising that it extends to the kids she shares with her partner Jamie Linden, too. All we know about her children is that they were born between the years 2018 and 2020, and nothing else.
Rachel McAdams is adamant about keeping her children out of the spotlight
While Rachel McAdams is a savant at keeping a low profile, she does share a few details about her personal life now and then. In 2009, she told People that she was keen on having kids of her own. "Having a few [kids] would be great," she shared, noting she was "looking forward to it someday."
That someday came in April 2018 when she welcomed her first child with Jamie Linden, a baby boy, per Entertainment Tonight. She never made any birth announcements and didn't share his name, but she did tell The Sunday Times months later that having a kid was the "greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands-down." The "Mean Girls" actor also shared that even though she was 39 when she had her first kid, the timing felt perfect. "I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It's just how it happened. And I didn't want to do it before it was the right time," she said. And when asked why she's careful about sharing her kids with the world, McAdams had a direct answer: "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't."
She ended up welcoming a daughter in late 2020, per E! News. But don't expect McAdams to share her name or photos, not only because she wants to remain private, but because she's admittedly not social media savvy, either. "I don't even quite know how it works," she noted. "I'm not a great self-promoter, I wasn't good at selling Girl Guide cookies or Christmas wrapping paper."
Rachel McAdams loves being a mom
When she's not working, you can find Rachel McAdams spending quality time with her tiny tots and playing around in their home. "We live sort of out in the country. There is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals," she shared during an appearance on Canada's Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-Thon. "We've been doing some planting, some okra... Well, I mean I do the planting and he snacks most of the day."
At work, she's learned to approach her roles differently, especially those that ask her to play a mother. "Coming to this as a mom was very different for me," she told Entertainment Tonight of her role in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," the movie adaptation of the bestselling Judy Blume novel of the same name, which she filmed only five months after giving birth to her daughter. "So trying to do that when playing Barb, but at the same time, trying to be wise for this little girl and be the big person and put my big girl pants on. And be a good role model too."
She also can't wait to have both her kids watch the film someday. "She probably will be [embarrassed], so I'm just gonna prepare myself for that," she told the outlet. "But I'm really excited to show it to my son too!"