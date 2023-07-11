The Unexpected Fling Between Naomi Campbell And Liam Payne

If Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell really wanted to keep their affiliation out of the news, they took a peculiar path to safeguarding their relationship. In January 2019, Payne started being extra friendly in her Instagram comment section. "Perfection in a person ... don't give me those eyes," Payne commented (via Page Six). Campbell also called Payne a "beautiful soul" in a separate post. Then he returned the favor. One month later, The Sun reported that Payne and Campbell spent Valentine's Day loved up at her apartment.

Usually, spending such a big holiday together suggests a deep commitment. However, the publication's source claimed that Campbell just wasn't all that into the young singer. "Naomi has told Liam she is enjoying having fun but that is all she is ready for at the moment," shared the source. "She has said she's found him a bit too clingy and full-on and does not want a committed relationship at this stage. He accepted it but was a bit crushed. He is in awe of her and is finding it tough that she is so strong-willed and the one in control."

They added, "Liam seems to be a bit of a puppy dog around her and friends have warned him the situation is a car crash waiting to happen." Unfortunately, Campbell reportedly broke up with Liam in April of that year, per Metro. "Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn't meant to be," shared an insider. "They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them."