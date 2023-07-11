The Unexpected Fling Between Naomi Campbell And Liam Payne
Did Liam Payne and model Naomi Campbell ever admit to their supposed affair?
Payne's love life has already been laced with more conflict than the juiciest soap opera. During his time with One Direction, Payne's fans swooned over his relationship with Sophia Smith, only for it to end just as he and his bandmates concluded the press tour for their farewell album. Eventually, Payne started a relationship with Cheryl Cole, a singer who was maligned for pursuing Payne despite their age gap. And even though they didn't start dating until Payne was 23, some fans questioned what Cole saw in someone so much younger. Eventually, they started a family and had a baby named Bear. Ultimately, Payne and Cheryl's relationship collapsed after two years.
Since then, Payne has attempted to maintain relationships with several others. Payne was even engaged to model Maya Henry, who was much younger than him, although they've since gone their separate ways. If you weren't interested in Payne's love life, then you may have missed the fact that he and Campbell, who are 23 years apart, also tried their hand at romance.
Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell were getting hot and heavy
If Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell really wanted to keep their affiliation out of the news, they took a peculiar path to safeguarding their relationship. In January 2019, Payne started being extra friendly in her Instagram comment section. "Perfection in a person ... don't give me those eyes," Payne commented (via Page Six). Campbell also called Payne a "beautiful soul" in a separate post. Then he returned the favor. One month later, The Sun reported that Payne and Campbell spent Valentine's Day loved up at her apartment.
Usually, spending such a big holiday together suggests a deep commitment. However, the publication's source claimed that Campbell just wasn't all that into the young singer. "Naomi has told Liam she is enjoying having fun but that is all she is ready for at the moment," shared the source. "She has said she's found him a bit too clingy and full-on and does not want a committed relationship at this stage. He accepted it but was a bit crushed. He is in awe of her and is finding it tough that she is so strong-willed and the one in control."
They added, "Liam seems to be a bit of a puppy dog around her and friends have warned him the situation is a car crash waiting to happen." Unfortunately, Campbell reportedly broke up with Liam in April of that year, per Metro. "Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn't meant to be," shared an insider. "They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them."
Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell refused to confirm the romance
Even though Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell didn't seem too concerned about keeping the public out of their business, they sure switched up their tune when it came time to confirm things. According to Mirror, Campbell actually dismissed a reporter who attempted to bring up Payne in March 2019. Man, celebrities and their secrets!
Payne also dealt with questions about Campbell. During a 2020 "Watch What Happens Live" interview, Andy Cohen asked Payne about his rumored fling with the model. "Liam, in early 2019, there were rumors that linked you with supermodel Naomi Campbell, especially after you were spotted at the O2 together in January. And you were leaving sexy comments on each other's Instagram pages," remarked Cohen during a game of Plead The Fifth. "Liam, can you confirm or deny that you dated Naomi?" However, Payne didn't answer. "Plead the fifth," said the "Strip That Down" singer. "I plead the fifth. It's my right as a human," he continued. Because Payne used up his only lifeline on Campbell's question, he had to answer the subsequent questions, which revolved around his former One Direction bandmates.