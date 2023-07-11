Why Amber Heard Used A Surrogate To Have Her Daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard is one of many celebrities who have used surrogates to expand their family. In 2021, the "Aquaman" star shared a lengthy post on her Instagram feed that announced the arrival of her first child, daughter Oonah Page. The star shared a photo of Oonah snuggled on her chest in bed. Heard accompanied the sweet photo with a lengthy caption that introduced her daughter to the world. "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," Heard began the post. "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way." Heard continued, making sure to mention that she doesn't need a ring or partner to turn her dreams of a family into a reality.

While the star added that she wanted to keep this part of her life private, "the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," She added, "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

It's easy to see that Oonagh has a soft spot in her mom's heart, and she's a very important part of Heard's life. But how exactly did Heard arrive at the decision to use a surrogate mother?