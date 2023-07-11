We Know Autumn Reeser Doesn't Stay In Touch With One Former Castmember

Way before she was a Hallmark star, Autumn Reeser was a golden-tan member of "The O.C." The hit teen show was as famous for its soundtrack as its twisty-turny plotlines and bountiful drama. The surf's-up reality show acted as a launching pad for several of its stars' careers, and many of the cast of "The O.C." remain tight until today. Still, there's one member that Reeser definitely doesn't stay in touch with.

Reeser first appeared in the show during the third season. Her character, Taylor Townsend, was initially intended to be temporary. Still, Reeser wowed producers, and they expanded her role to full-time for the show's fourth (and final) season. It wasn't just execs who loved Reeser; critics did too. Entertainment Weekly raved about "the rise of Autumn Reeser's Taylor as a fine, funny love interest for Ryan."

"Awww, I love Ryan and Taylor so much," Reeser told Too Fab. "I'm not sure they would have made it as a couple, though—they came from two very different worlds, and they had different visions of where they wanted to be in the future." Reeser's role as the O.C. Lothario's new squeeze knocked a few noses out of joint as Ryan Atwood, played by Benjamin McKenzie, had previously been hot and heavy with other O.C. stars, per ScreenRant. This could well have something to do with why Autumn Reeser doesn't stay in touch with one former cast member. The plot thickens...