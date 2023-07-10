Jamie Foxx Waves The Health Rumors Goodbye In First Public Appearances Since Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx is eager to make it clear that his career isn't over and that he intends to return to the spotlight as strong as ever. To prove the naysayers wrong, he's recently been popping up in public, looking fierce.
After Jamie's sudden hospitalization in April, he went M.I.A., leading to speculation in Hollywood circles that the actor was dunzo. Page Six reported that a source close to Jamie told them he was on the mend. Still, execs were becoming increasingly concerned that his absence from the public eye could seriously hamper his career prospects. The public was also worried about Jamie's condition after he skipped the red carpet premiere for "They Cloned Tyrone," his upcoming Netflix project. "Hey, we, the fans, are very concerned about your dad," one fan replied to Corrine Foxx's comment on a post from Jamie promoting the comedy mystery. "We don't care about your next project. Can you please update us on his health? It's disturbing to keep fans in the dark and then send a whole thing on a new episode. Is he ok ?????"
Jamie spoke out about his hospitalization for the first time in May. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he posted on Instagram, along with prayer hands, heart, and fox emojis. However, it did little to stem the gossip that his condition was worse than family members were making out. But Foxx is waving the health rumors goodbye in his first public appearances since his hospitalization.
Jamie Foxx gets back into the swing of things
Jamie Foxx wants the world to know he's very much alive and very much better. TMZ obtained video of the actor, clad in sunglasses, sitting astride the helm of a luxury powerboat over the weekend, smiling and waving to screaming fans as he cruised by. The site later posted another video from the weekend of Foxx busting out with his best swing to win a round of Topgolf. He was wearing gray sweats and looking back on form.
Hopefully, the public appearances will help end the unrelenting rumors about Foxx's health condition. "He's not feeling well. They said he had a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him," Mike Tyson told the "PBD Podcast" in June during a profound debate about theology, gender identity, and Kid Rock (yeah, really).
TMZ reported that, following his initial hospitalization in Atlanta, Foxx was transferred to a Chicago rehab facility in May that specializes in recovery from severe complex conditions, such as cancer, strokes, and spinal cord injuries. According to ET Canada, Foxx was "still not himself" while undergoing treatment and only permitted visits from close family members. John Boyega said his longtime friend and co-star was taking his time to recover from whatever his mystery emergency was. "He's all good," Boyega said. "So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to."