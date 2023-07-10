Jamie Foxx Waves The Health Rumors Goodbye In First Public Appearances Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is eager to make it clear that his career isn't over and that he intends to return to the spotlight as strong as ever. To prove the naysayers wrong, he's recently been popping up in public, looking fierce.

After Jamie's sudden hospitalization in April, he went M.I.A., leading to speculation in Hollywood circles that the actor was dunzo. Page Six reported that a source close to Jamie told them he was on the mend. Still, execs were becoming increasingly concerned that his absence from the public eye could seriously hamper his career prospects. The public was also worried about Jamie's condition after he skipped the red carpet premiere for "They Cloned Tyrone," his upcoming Netflix project. "Hey, we, the fans, are very concerned about your dad," one fan replied to Corrine Foxx's comment on a post from Jamie promoting the comedy mystery. "We don't care about your next project. Can you please update us on his health? It's disturbing to keep fans in the dark and then send a whole thing on a new episode. Is he ok ?????"

Jamie spoke out about his hospitalization for the first time in May. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he posted on Instagram, along with prayer hands, heart, and fox emojis. However, it did little to stem the gossip that his condition was worse than family members were making out. But Foxx is waving the health rumors goodbye in his first public appearances since his hospitalization.