Who Is Monay On Claim To Fame? Fans Suspect She's Related To A TV Icon

Who doesn't love a guessing game? "Claim to Fame" Season 2 is underway, and audiences are picking apart every clue to decipher who each contestant's celebrity family member is. One competitor, Monay, has remained relatively (no pun intended) under the radar, which has fans scrambling to guess who she shares DNA with.

At first, the clues — or lack thereof — for Monay had both the competitors and fans stumped. For unknown reasons, Monay's talent show segment was cut from the first episode of the series, leaving audiences with even fewer clues. This is unlike fellow contestant Shayne, who a competitor quickly uncovered was the third daughter of comedian Eddie Murphy, or Carly, who had an infamous meltdown after an "easy" clue led to her being revealed as Tom Hanks' niece.

Online sleuths have their educated guesses about Monay's famous relative based on the hints "Claim to Fame" has dropped, but a little bit of digging may have revealed her true identity.