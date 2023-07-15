Where Does Chris Noth Stand With His Sex And The City Co-Stars Today?
The jury is still out whether or not Chris Noth has maintained a relationship with his former "Sex and the City" co-stars after effectively becoming an industry pariah. Sources claim that he's been shut out by everyone, but the embattled actor insists that the rumors couldn't be further from the truth.
To jog your memory a bit, in 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women in an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, following his comeback in "And Just Like That..." Eventually, more women came forward with similar allegations, while Noth denied the claims against him. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by Variety. His "And Just Like That..." family sided with the alleged victims, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis co-signing a joint statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," it read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."
Noth was then edited out of the show, got written out of "The Equalizer," lost his endorsements, and was dropped by his agency. Apparently, he's been kicked to the curb by his co-stars, too, if anonymous sources are to be believed.
Sources claim that Chris Noth has been 'iced out' by his Sex and the City co-stars
A year after allegations were made against Chris Noth, Page Six reported that there weren't any charges filed by his accusers. However, this doesn't mean there won't be any in the future. "Chris lost every job he was given, but he has never been served with a lawsuit and there has never been a criminal complaint filed. There have been no claims settled," an insider told the outlet.
A lack of criminal charges is no way a form of absolution, of course, but a source told Radar that the actor seems to take it as a sign that he's innocent and is wondering why none of his friends from "Sex and the City" have reached out to him. "He's not invited to their parties. He doesn't get greeting cards or happy birthday texts," they noted. "He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold." Noth apparently feels "iced out," and his disappointment was reportedly exacerbated by the fact that the crew managed to convince Kim Cattrall to star in "And Just Like That..." despite her very public spat with Sarah Jessica Parker.
Noth's representative, however, clarified that the actor is feeling none of these things. "It is true they are no longer in contact, but as for the concerns you reference... there are no concerns," they said.
But Chris Noth is adamant that the claims are false
Chris Noth has mostly laid low after all the controversy, making his sudden slamming of the reports appear out of character. Only a few days after the Radar report made rounds and was picked up by other outlets, Noth took to Instagram to rebuke the story.
"I usually don't respond to this kind of thing," he penned, referencing a story by the New York Post. "And I do know that people like drama and gossip... but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you'd like to know." Meanwhile, his former co-stars didn't respond to the report, but Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she no longer keeps in touch with her Mr. Big in real life. In 2022, when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she has spoken with him since the scandal, she flat out said "no," adding: "I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it."
Whether or not there's validity to the reports, it may be safe to say that Noth can no longer rely on his female co-stars' endorsement. After all, he did admit that they are a big part of the reason why he was even relevant. "I say this all the time to SJ: I've been riding on the coat-tails of female actors for a long time, and it's carried me along," he told The Guardian.