Where Does Chris Noth Stand With His Sex And The City Co-Stars Today?

The jury is still out whether or not Chris Noth has maintained a relationship with his former "Sex and the City" co-stars after effectively becoming an industry pariah. Sources claim that he's been shut out by everyone, but the embattled actor insists that the rumors couldn't be further from the truth.

To jog your memory a bit, in 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women in an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, following his comeback in "And Just Like That..." Eventually, more women came forward with similar allegations, while Noth denied the claims against him. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by Variety. His "And Just Like That..." family sided with the alleged victims, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis co-signing a joint statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," it read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Noth was then edited out of the show, got written out of "The Equalizer," lost his endorsements, and was dropped by his agency. Apparently, he's been kicked to the curb by his co-stars, too, if anonymous sources are to be believed.