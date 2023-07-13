The Most Jaw-Dropping Bravo Splits

Bravo fans were stunned by the news that one of the original cast members from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards, was separating from her real estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky in June 2023. We first met the couple back in 2010 when the show debuted, which ultimately depicted 13 years of their seemingly happy and united 27-year marriage. Though they'd certainly faced obstacles — Umansky was repeatedly accused of infidelity, with RIchards always standing right by his side — the couple had always managed to work through them ... up until recently. A source told People in July 2023 that the couple was done, sharing, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." The news, though shocking, was preceded by rumblings of trouble in paradise.

Despite the announcement of their split, the couple seems to be in agreement that they won't be filing for divorce yet. They both posted the following message on Instagram, that read in part, "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage ... While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."