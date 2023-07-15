What Tori Spelling Credits To Saving Her Marriage With Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship has been far from easy. The two were married to their respective spouses when they started their affair after meeting on the set of the made-for-television movie, "Mind Over Murder" in 2005. "It was love at first sight. I fell so hard ... Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. When someone asked, he pulled out photos of his children. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too," Spelling recalled in her memoir, "sTORI Telling." Spelling and McDermott both got divorced and went on to marry each other the following year.
Things seemed to be going strong between the two actors and they had four children together before their relationship turned rocky. After Spelling gave birth to their second son Finn in 2013, Us Weekly reported that McDermott had cheated on his wife with a woman named Emily Goodhand. "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before. You were at a Christmas event, and I was f***ing around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting," McDermott lamented during an episode of their reality show "True Tori." Months after the cheating scandal unfolded, Spelling told People, "We're working through it. It's something that's going to take time to get through," and it took a special delivery to help their marriage.
Having their son Beau solidified Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage
After Dean McDermott's affair, he and Tori Spelling worked hard to save their marriage and a new addition to their family restored their relationship — at least for a few years. In March 2017, Spelling announced on Twitter, "We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott." She later shared with Us Weekly that her fifth child with McDermott helped cement their marriage. "Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship. We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn't know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum revealed.
The two celebrated their 14th anniversary in 2020, in which in a now-deleted Instagram post, Spelling wrote, "I can't believe today is our 14 year anniversary! This pic of @imdeanmcdermott and I was taken just 6 months after we got married on May 7, 2006" (via People). However, she caused speculation on her marriage with McDermott when she admitted during the radio show "Jeff Lewis Live" that she doesn't sleep in the same bed as her husband. "My kids and dog sleep in my bed," Spelling stated. She seemed to hint that things were off between her and McDermott and years later, it looks like their marriage is unraveling.
Dean McDermott announced he and Tori Spelling were parting ways
Despite putting in the effort to make their marriage work, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage was reportedly on the rocks. In 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out." On June 15, 2023, Spelling shared a family pic on Instagram celebrating her daughter Stella's birthday and wrote, "Back to my zip code... @beverlyhilton hotel has been such a huge part of my life. Went there with my family growing up and now I'm lucky enough to be able to take my own family."
However, just days later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, McDermott announced, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our own separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," (via TMZ). Spelling has yet to speak publicly about her husband's statement but if Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can come back after their messy split, then there's hope for Spelling and McDermott.