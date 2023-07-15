What Tori Spelling Credits To Saving Her Marriage With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship has been far from easy. The two were married to their respective spouses when they started their affair after meeting on the set of the made-for-television movie, "Mind Over Murder" in 2005. "It was love at first sight. I fell so hard ... Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. When someone asked, he pulled out photos of his children. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too," Spelling recalled in her memoir, "sTORI Telling." Spelling and McDermott both got divorced and went on to marry each other the following year.

Things seemed to be going strong between the two actors and they had four children together before their relationship turned rocky. After Spelling gave birth to their second son Finn in 2013, Us Weekly reported that McDermott had cheated on his wife with a woman named Emily Goodhand. "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before. You were at a Christmas event, and I was f***ing around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting," McDermott lamented during an episode of their reality show "True Tori." Months after the cheating scandal unfolded, Spelling told People, "We're working through it. It's something that's going to take time to get through," and it took a special delivery to help their marriage.