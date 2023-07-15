Did Lori Harvey Really Date Both Diddy And His Son Justin Combs?
Lori Harvey once responded to reports that she dated rapper Diddy and his son, Justin Combs. In recent years, Lori –- who is Steve Harvey's stepdaughter -– has been linked to a bunch of famous heartthrobs. However, her year-long fling with actor Michael B. Jordan really caught the public's attention. And while the couple certainly had to contend with naysayers along the way, many fans openly supported (and envied) their picture-perfect romance. Unfortunately, they lasted just over a year and broke up in 2022, according to People.
Lori has also dealt with some pretty intense rumors about her love life. But she rarely dignifies them with a response. "I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever," shared Lori with Bustle. For example, a large number of people believe that she not only dated Diddy but also Combs. While Lori never admitted to seeing Diddy romantically, they spent enough time in close proximity to fuel these rumors. E! News even reported on the couple's 2019 breakup. But did she also date his son? Here's what Lori said.
Lori Harvey denied dating Diddy and Justin Combs
In January, Lori Harvey sat down with E! News and opened up about the public's interest in her romances. "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before,'" Harvey said (via People).
Regardless of what the internet believes, Lori Harvey said that she did not date both Diddy and Justin Combs. "I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," she said. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot of stories, a lot of misconceptions," she added.
Interestingly, Michael B. Jordan vaguely referenced his breakup with Harvey during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue a few weeks later. However, Jordan used the segment to poke fun at his emotional trauma. "After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because, when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and I was looking like this," he said, before cutting to a photo of himself looking down in the dumps. However, he asserted that he was "just chilling."
Lori Harvey seems pretty happy with her new beau
Although Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan didn't work out, she obviously didn't mind testing her luck with another famed actor. Harvey has been dating actor Damon Idris for several months. According to People, the couple recently escorted each other to the Serpentine Summer Party, which White Wall Magazine aptly described as "London's equivalent of New York's glamorous Met Gala." The fashionable couple enjoyed the upscale event a few weeks after hitting up Beyonce's Renaissance tour.
What she does mind, however, is people criticizing their PDA. As reported by Essence, Harvey recently responded to a fan who recently claimed she and Idris had "no chemistry" on Instagram. Harvey replied, "Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don't stand too close to me because I didn't want to get it on his suit lol." She continued, "Yall try to find a problem with everything."