Did Lori Harvey Really Date Both Diddy And His Son Justin Combs?

In January, Lori Harvey sat down with E! News and opened up about the public's interest in her romances. "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before,'" Harvey said (via People).

Regardless of what the internet believes, Lori Harvey said that she did not date both Diddy and Justin Combs. "I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," she said. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot of stories, a lot of misconceptions," she added.

Interestingly, Michael B. Jordan vaguely referenced his breakup with Harvey during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue a few weeks later. However, Jordan used the segment to poke fun at his emotional trauma. "After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because, when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and I was looking like this," he said, before cutting to a photo of himself looking down in the dumps. However, he asserted that he was "just chilling."