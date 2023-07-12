Who Is Olivia On Claim To Fame?
It's time to grab your evidence board and notes because "Claim to Fame" is back with another season. The hit ABC show hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas brings together 12 contestants, all related to someone famous. The twist? Well, you don't know who each contestant is related to. Viewers and contestants are given weekly clues as to who each individual may be linked to (and season 1 has nothing on season 2).
Season 2 of "Claim to Fame" continues to put viewers' brains to the test because it's not as obvious what the relations are. Unless you're Carly Reeves, who (spoiler alert!) went home the first episode after having a meltdown about obvious clues that led the contestants to discover her uncle was none other than Tom Hanks. Although Reeves was a dead giveaway after a park bench clue was revealed, other contestants haven't been as easy to guess.
One person, in particular, who has stumped even those with the most thorough detective skills has been Olivia. Olivia hasn't gotten as much screen time as others, which has made it even more difficult to determine who she's related to. But that doesn't mean we and fans aren't willing to guess. So, here's everything we know about Olivia so far!
Olivia's clues haven't revealed much information
"Claim to Fame" has some eccentric contestants, like Jane and Travis, but unlike her fellow contestants, Olivia has laid pretty low. Unless her celebrity relative is related to her incredible style, there's not much we know about her famous relation. And honestly, her clues aren't giving much either.
In episode three of the second season, we discovered more info about who Olivia could be related to. According to PopSugar, the three clues given were an alien headband, a hospital logo, and what looked to be some New Year's Eve glasses. This weird mix of items has left contestants with more questions than they began with. Luckily this hasn't been the only clue contestants and viewers have gotten from Olivia.
In the first episode, each contestant had to provide two truths and a lie. Olivia shared that the relative she is representing is her brother, he's apparently a TV personality, and he supposedly won a Razzie Award, per Jackson Progress. Of course, one of these is a lie, so take every clue with a grain of salt. However, the biggest thing that stood out to viewers was the Razzie, a satire of prestigious award shows like the Oscars, according to its website. Instead of giving awards to the best films, they give it to the worst movies and actors. While this didn't narrow it down completely, it has given viewers more things to think about.
Who could Olivia be related to?
Listen, fellow contestants on "Claim to Fame" may not want to start guessing who Olivia could be related to, but that doesn't mean viewers won't try to give it a go. There have been some wild guesses on who she could be related to. One Twitter user shared, "I'm thinking that Olivia could be related to Sigourney Weaver because of the alien clue." While that's a good guess, Sigourney Weaver hasn't been a TV personality, which would lead us to believe it's someone different.
But those New Year's Eve glasses seem to be the one big giveaway, as many have speculated that maybe (just maybe) Olivia is related to Ryan Seacrest. One user tweeted, "Wait Olivia said brother and tv personality as her clues and last night they did the happy new year on her glasses...Ryan Seacrest?" Honestly, the viewer has a good point, as New Year's Eve glasses and TV personality fit Seacrest. But Seacrest doesn't really fit the other clues — an alien headband and hospital logo. It's okay, though, because we're still in the early episodes of this season and anything can change. Fans just need to get to know Olivia a little more in the upcoming episodes... Until then, keep on guessing and taking notes!