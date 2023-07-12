Who Is Olivia On Claim To Fame?

It's time to grab your evidence board and notes because "Claim to Fame" is back with another season. The hit ABC show hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas brings together 12 contestants, all related to someone famous. The twist? Well, you don't know who each contestant is related to. Viewers and contestants are given weekly clues as to who each individual may be linked to (and season 1 has nothing on season 2).

Season 2 of "Claim to Fame" continues to put viewers' brains to the test because it's not as obvious what the relations are. Unless you're Carly Reeves, who (spoiler alert!) went home the first episode after having a meltdown about obvious clues that led the contestants to discover her uncle was none other than Tom Hanks. Although Reeves was a dead giveaway after a park bench clue was revealed, other contestants haven't been as easy to guess.

One person, in particular, who has stumped even those with the most thorough detective skills has been Olivia. Olivia hasn't gotten as much screen time as others, which has made it even more difficult to determine who she's related to. But that doesn't mean we and fans aren't willing to guess. So, here's everything we know about Olivia so far!