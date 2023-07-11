Who Is Shayne On Claim To Fame? Many Think They Know Her Famous Father

One of the most exciting aspects of watching "Claim to Fame" is that you find yourself completely engrossed, eagerly trying to piece together the puzzle of which contestant is related to which celebrity — and we think we finally know the answer for Shayne. In Season 1 of the show, we witnessed contestants like Whoopi Goldberg's grandchild, Skye, Simon Biles' sister, Adria, and Zendaya's cousin, Cubb Coleman, duke it out to win the $100,000 grand prize.

With a hefty cash prize at stake, it's no wonder the celebrity relatives are upping the ante with their mind games to hide their true identities. "I think everyone came in with the ambition to stick to their story and try to really craft their environment, and some people were really aware of how to manipulate without saying too much," noted host Kevin Jonas, per TV Insider. Some were unsuccessful, though, with Carly Reeves getting outed as the niece of Tom Hanks and Travis Tyson with the premature revelation that he's Neil DeGrasse Tyson's son. "Jane" wasn't so lucky either, as it was later revealed that her real name is Jada Star and that she's Dolly Parton's niece.

While Jane was eliminated, she didn't leave without unleashing her superior deciphering skills on one of her fellow contestants, particularly Shayne, who initially claimed that her celebrity relative was a Grammy award winner. A genius like her aunt Dolly, Jane was able to uncover that Shayne is no other than Eddie Murphy's daughter.