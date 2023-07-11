Who Is Shayne On Claim To Fame? Many Think They Know Her Famous Father
One of the most exciting aspects of watching "Claim to Fame" is that you find yourself completely engrossed, eagerly trying to piece together the puzzle of which contestant is related to which celebrity — and we think we finally know the answer for Shayne. In Season 1 of the show, we witnessed contestants like Whoopi Goldberg's grandchild, Skye, Simon Biles' sister, Adria, and Zendaya's cousin, Cubb Coleman, duke it out to win the $100,000 grand prize.
With a hefty cash prize at stake, it's no wonder the celebrity relatives are upping the ante with their mind games to hide their true identities. "I think everyone came in with the ambition to stick to their story and try to really craft their environment, and some people were really aware of how to manipulate without saying too much," noted host Kevin Jonas, per TV Insider. Some were unsuccessful, though, with Carly Reeves getting outed as the niece of Tom Hanks and Travis Tyson with the premature revelation that he's Neil DeGrasse Tyson's son. "Jane" wasn't so lucky either, as it was later revealed that her real name is Jada Star and that she's Dolly Parton's niece.
While Jane was eliminated, she didn't leave without unleashing her superior deciphering skills on one of her fellow contestants, particularly Shayne, who initially claimed that her celebrity relative was a Grammy award winner. A genius like her aunt Dolly, Jane was able to uncover that Shayne is no other than Eddie Murphy's daughter.
Shayne is one of Eddie Murphy's six daughters
One thing you should know about Eddie Murphy is that he has a lot of kids — ten to be exact. People notes that the "Nutty Professor" star has six daughters and four sons with five different women, including ex-girlfriends Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, Mel B, ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, ex-partner Tracey Edmonds, and current partner Paige Butcher. "Claim to Fame" contestant Shayne is Murphy's daughter with Mitchell.
Murphy isn't bothered that people judge him for having a large brood, telling "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that he is happily tending to his ten kids. "It's funny. Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that s*** cost?' And women, it's kind of like, something sexy about it, I think. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing this thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in,'" he quipped. "I like it. I'm happy with it."
Shayne may not be as famous as her dad, but she's garnered a decent following on Instagram, clocking in at nearly 60,000 followers. Her profile is currently set in private, likely in the wake of "Claim to Fame," but judging from her second account, shayneskitchen, she's a big foodie. She often shares recipes and her unique culinary creations with her growing fanbase. TMZ also reported that she has modeling experience, and per her IMDb page, she has dabbled in a bit of acting.
Is Shayne close to her dad?
It's unclear whether or not Shayne is close to Eddie Murphy, but she sometimes tags along to red-carpet events alongside her famous father, so it's safe to say they're pretty tight. Per the "Shrek" actor, not one of his kids is a bad egg.
"I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people," he told People, adding that he's proud that every single one of them, or at least those already old enough to be thriving in their respective fields. "None of my kids are like me, and I'm sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other... None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing. They're good kids." And even though the comedian is sometimes berated for having spawned double a basketball team, he wouldn't have it any other way. "The brightest part of my life is my kids," he shared with ET. "My world revolves around them — even the old, gray bald ones."