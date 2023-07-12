Leslie Van Houten's Controversial Prison Release Is A Done Deal, Former Prosecutor Says - Exclusive

News of the release of Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten has come as a shock to many — but as former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani exclusively told Nicki Swift, there isn't much that can be done about it.

Van Houten's sentence has gone through several changes over the years, to say the least. For starters, CNN notes that she was initially sentenced to death for her part in the brutal murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. However, when the death penalty changed, that became a life sentence. Since then, she's been up for parole several times — although her legal efforts have been denied by California Governor Gavin Newsom three times and twice by his predecessor. Most recently, in 2020, Newsom described her reasoning for committing the crimes as "unsatisfying." Nevertheless, Reuters reported that she was released on July 11.

Given Newsom's (and, previously, Brown's) repeated denials, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Rahmani pointed out, "This situation is not common." Even so, the former prosecutor added that this time, there's not much that can be done to change the outcome.