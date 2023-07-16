The Untold Truth Of Jon Hamm

The following article includes brief mentions of mental health struggles and alcoholism.

In "Mad Men," the career of quintessential '60s adman Don Draper peaks as one era ends and another begins. After a decade of hiding his inner turmoil behind a shiny veneer, he finally finds some peace of mind with a group of hippies, which helps him create his magnum opus: the famed "I'd Like to Buy the World a Coke" ad. After getting his foot in the door in Hollywood, it would also take a decade for the man behind Draper's mask, actor Jon Hamm, to land the role that would define his entire career.

Much like Draper's elusive Coca-Cola account, Hamm's prestige TV role was hard-won. "There were a couple of years when I was living on $5,000 a year," he once told People. On "Conan" in 2012, the St. Louis, Missouri native also recalled receiving so many parking tickets during his early days living in Los Angeles that the city took possession of his car. He ended up having to rollerblade to some of his auditions. (You'd think this particular skill would have made him a shoo-in to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie.)

Hamm's first television role came in a 1997 episode of "Ally McBeal" as "Gorgeous Guy at Bar," and he'd spend a lot more time with a drink in his hand on the small screen when he began playing Draper 10 years later. While Jon Hamm can't seem to escape that brooding character's well-tailored shadow, many of the most fascinating details about his life are unrelated to "Mad Men."