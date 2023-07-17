Celebrities Who Dated Or Married Their Famous Crushes

David and Victoria Beckham have one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages. Closing in on a quarter of a century, they still seem just as besotted and in love as they did way back in 1997 when they first began dating. Perhaps, some of that success is tied to the fact that they both had massive crushes on one another before they ever met.

In 2008, David Beckham revealed on "The Ellen Show" that he was infatuated with his pop star wife long before they were introduced. "I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was the best man at my wedding, and I remember turning around before I'd even met Victoria, and said, 'I wanna marry that one,'" he told the daytime host. Luckily for him, the feeling was mutual. In a 2020 appearance on "The Ellen Show" Victoria also admitted to a shocked DeGeneres that her first celebrity crush was none other than her footballer husband. "Really?" DeGeneres replied. "That's fantastic that you married your first crush."

The pair took their mutual crushing to the next level in 1999 when they tied the knot in an intimate wedding— they only had 29 guests— just months after they welcomed their first child. Now parents to four kids, the couple primarily live in Central London, though they spend a good amount of time in Miami near Inter Miami CF, the soccer team David co-owns.