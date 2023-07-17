15 Couples We Never Saw Coming

With the rate that Hollywood stars go through relationships (and marriages), it is at times hard to keep up with who is dating whom and why so and so broke up. Save for the biggies like your Brangelinas, pairings from the past often fade into the back of the mind unless there is some reason to remember them. But sometimes, Hollywood couples are so weird that they are impossible to forget, even years later. For instance, Kelis and Bill Murray are reportedly dating, per gossip pages like Page Six, and no matter how long or short this relationship, it will be ingrained in our minds because of how random it is. Seriously, so random.

Some celebrities — like Heidi Klum or Taylor Swift, for instance — simply have unexpected taste in partners, so no one they choose is a real shocker. Others, like David Spade (who has dated Naya Rivera, Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear, and many other very attractive women) have had so many WTF relationships that it is no longer surprising when they have a new one. Then there are those weird couples that may not make sense on paper, but that actually don't seem so bizarre after some critical analysis, like Kanye West and Julia Fox. This list is made up of partnerships that made the culture collectively go "hmmm," due to huge age gaps, a large shift in "type" from previous exes, perceived personality and vibe differences, or something else entirely. Here are 15 couples we truly never saw coming.