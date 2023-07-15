Arrest Made In Connection To Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson - Here's What We Know

A suspect behind Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's fatal overdose has been identified. On July 3, Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, announced that her son had tragically died at the age of 19. "You have been my joy my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote on Instagram. Robert echoed similar sentiments in a statement to People, saying: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo." While the two actors refrained from listing a cause of death, authorities later revealed to TMZ that "drug paraphernalia" was found near Rodriguez's body, who was housesitting at the time.

Drena also confirmed the drug overdose news while responding to an Instagram user who asked about Rodriguez's death. "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she replied, according to CBS News. Since his death, law enforcement has been on the lookout for the individual responsible for selling Rodriguez the laced pills. Fortunately, after a week of searching, a woman named Sofia Marks has been identified as the prime suspect behind the dangerous aforementioned drugs.