Arrest Made In Connection To Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson - Here's What We Know
A suspect behind Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's fatal overdose has been identified. On July 3, Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, announced that her son had tragically died at the age of 19. "You have been my joy my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote on Instagram. Robert echoed similar sentiments in a statement to People, saying: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo." While the two actors refrained from listing a cause of death, authorities later revealed to TMZ that "drug paraphernalia" was found near Rodriguez's body, who was housesitting at the time.
Drena also confirmed the drug overdose news while responding to an Instagram user who asked about Rodriguez's death. "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she replied, according to CBS News. Since his death, law enforcement has been on the lookout for the individual responsible for selling Rodriguez the laced pills. Fortunately, after a week of searching, a woman named Sofia Marks has been identified as the prime suspect behind the dangerous aforementioned drugs.
A woman has been arrested in connection to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's tragic death
After days of searching for the individual who sold Leandro De Niro Rodriguez fentanyl-laced pills, New York authorities announced that they arrested Sofia Marks as a suspect. In a statement to CNN, a source close to law enforcement revealed that the individual was only apprehended for selling to a minor. While she has not been charged with murder, the insider said that an investigation is still ongoing. As of this writing, an attorney for Marks has not been identified. Since Rodriguez's tragic death, his mother Drena De Niro and father Carlos Rodriguez have used social media to pay tribute to the late actor
"Missing you hard my Wild Boy Leo. I understand you better every day... You were and will always be a gift. Take care of our Daisy and let her take care of you now," Drena wrote on Instagram. Carlos echoed similar sentiments in his own Instagram post, describing Leo as "a passionate young man" who was curious about the world. "He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place," Carlos added. Before his tragic death, Leo was gearing up to make his mark in the acting world like his mother and grandfather. In 2018, he starred in three films, including the Oscar-nominated film "A Star Is Born," which starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.