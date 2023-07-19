What Happened To The America's Next Top Model Cycle 1 Cast 20 Years Later?

This feature references eating disorders.

Twenty years ago, the inaugural cycle of world-renowned supermodel Tyra Banks' show "America's Next Top Model" aired, changing reality TV forever. The premise was simple: Young girls (and later on people of all genders) were chosen to compete in weekly challenges — including photoshoots, interviews, runways, and more — to see who could handle the pressure and win an ad campaign, photo spreads, a modeling contract, and the title of America's Next Top Model. Each week, some of the biggest people in the fashion biz critiqued and challenged the competitors, sending them home until there was only the top model remaining. In the premiere episode, Banks, in her typical girl-next-door style, explained why she started the show, saying, "I wanna make a top model in eight weeks ... [I] wanna show America how it happens."

As of this writing, "ANTM" has had 24 cycles and 334 individual contestants since it began in 2003 (some returned to compete and even win in later seasons), many of whom have gone on to new and exciting endeavors. Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans runs her own fashionable hat company Monrowe. Isis King of cycles 11 and 17 — the first trans woman to compete on the show — still models and is the star of Amazon Prime Video's rom-com "With Love." And cycle 21 fan favorite Winnie Harlow has broken barriers as the first model with vitiligo to walk the runway for Victoria's Secret. But what happened to the first 10 women to compete in "America's Next Top Model"?