Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Is All Grown Up And Could Be Her Dad's Twin
Natasha Rodriguez just keeps giving Alex Rodriguez more reasons to be a proud girl dad. In a 2023 Instagram post, he shared a sweet sentiment about what an incredible young woman "Tashi" has grown up to be. "As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine," the former Yankees slugger wrote. Proving that she really is a gem of a daughter, Natasha actually responded to her parent. "Thank you Daddy," she wrote.
Alex and his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, had been married for two years when they welcomed Natasha in 2004. Her younger sister, Ella Rodriguez, was born in 2008. The Rodriguez siblings gained a great deal of notoriety during their dad's ill-fated relationship with Jennifer Lopez, thanks to their appearances alongside the couple on social media. In 2020, A-Rod shared a TikTok video, of himself, Natasha, J-Lo, and her child Emme having an outdoor jam session. Alex told People that his girls inspired him to join TikTok. "It's funny the amount of things that your daughters make you do and how I agree to them," he said. "It's all in good fun and I think a lot of people get a lot of laughs out of our dances."
But when it was time for Natasha to choose a college, Alex was the one who found himself exercising his familial influence — with a little help from Tom Brady.
Tom Brady approved of Natasha Rodriguez's college choice
Natasha Rodriguez is the spitting image of her father, Alex Rodriguez, and when she graduated from high school in 2023, he made the celebration of her big milestone even more special by reading her a letter about how much she means to him. "I broke down crying like a little baby," Alex recalled on "CBS Mornings." He also shared an emotional message for his daughter on Instagram. "As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years," he wrote.
The year prior, Alex had said during a press conference that he really wanted Natasha to attend college at the University of Michigan, which is the alma mater of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Alex tried using this connection to help him make his case. "I'm having Tom Brady talk to her to try to convince her to go to Michigan," he told reporters, per Detroit Free Press.
Apparently, Alex's football flex was unnecessary, as Natasha already wanted to become a Wolverine. She created a vision board in 2020, and it included her goal of attending U-M. "I want to go to the University of Michigan for musical theater. It's the second-best musical theater program in the country," she explained in an Instagram video. When Alex shared a post celebrating his daughter making her dreams a reality, Brady reacted with the word "Yeah" and a few praying hands and heart emoji.
What Natasha Rodriguez has in common with Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez, who didn't attend college, couldn't help but boast about what a big accomplishment it was for Natasha Rodriguez to begin her pursuit of a BFA at the University of Michigan. On "CBS Mornings," he said she was one of just 11 female students to get accepted into the college's theater program. By then, she'd already shown off her acting skills in a 2020 LG ad co-starring her dad — though we can't help but wonder how much acting was involved when she shaded A-Rod's cooking skills.
Natasha has also proved that she has some impressive pipes. While she and Alex may share a close bond and a strong resemblance, her true talent is singing, not swinging a baseball bat. She did, however, perform the national anthem at Miami Marlins games in 2022 and 2023. Alex obviously had to share videos of the performances with his Instagram followers, captioning one of them, "So proud of you for following your dreams."
It's a shame Natasha didn't get an invite to perform with her almost stepmother during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. But after Jennifer Lopez's child, Emme, wowed the crowd by singing a mash-up of "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the U.S.A." with her mom, Natasha sweetly complimented her almost stepsibling's performance. "I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic," Natasha told ET. How awesome is it that she's inherited her dad's supportive spirit?