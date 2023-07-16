Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Is All Grown Up And Could Be Her Dad's Twin

Natasha Rodriguez just keeps giving Alex Rodriguez more reasons to be a proud girl dad. In a 2023 Instagram post, he shared a sweet sentiment about what an incredible young woman "Tashi" has grown up to be. "As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine," the former Yankees slugger wrote. Proving that she really is a gem of a daughter, Natasha actually responded to her parent. "Thank you Daddy," she wrote.

Alex and his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, had been married for two years when they welcomed Natasha in 2004. Her younger sister, Ella Rodriguez, was born in 2008. The Rodriguez siblings gained a great deal of notoriety during their dad's ill-fated relationship with Jennifer Lopez, thanks to their appearances alongside the couple on social media. In 2020, A-Rod shared a TikTok video, of himself, Natasha, J-Lo, and her child Emme having an outdoor jam session. Alex told People that his girls inspired him to join TikTok. "It's funny the amount of things that your daughters make you do and how I agree to them," he said. "It's all in good fun and I think a lot of people get a lot of laughs out of our dances."

But when it was time for Natasha to choose a college, Alex was the one who found himself exercising his familial influence — with a little help from Tom Brady.