Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For His Ex-Wife

Alex Rodriguez is seemingly on good terms again with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, after the former athlete left a heartfelt message for Scurtis on Instagram.

The two first wed back in 2002 after reportedly meeting at a gym in Miami. In 2004, Rodriguez signed a contract with the New York Yankees, moving his family up the east coast. After welcoming two daughters, Natasha and Ella, Scurtis filed for divorce from the MLB player in 2008, citing "emotional abandonment," according to Page Six. "The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband's extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct," court documents said at the time. The gossip at the time claimed the "affair" in question was between Rodriguez and pop superstar Madonna. The artist later denied she had any sexual relationship with the athlete, per Us Weekly.

Following their divorce, Scurtis moved on to realtor Angel Nicolas and welcomed one more daughter. Rodriguez, on the other hand, had a few high-profile relationships, being linked to Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Lopez. The athlete proposed to Lopez in 2019, but the Hollywood couple broke the engagement two years later in April. Lopez would soon reconnect with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. As Rodriguez mended his own broken heart, the athlete and businessman turned to his ex-wife Scurtis for support, and the two have reportedly grown closer with the absence of Lopez. Now, Rodriguez is taking to Instagram to celebrate a big milestone with a sweet message to his ex-wife.