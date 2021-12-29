Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For His Ex-Wife
Alex Rodriguez is seemingly on good terms again with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, after the former athlete left a heartfelt message for Scurtis on Instagram.
The two first wed back in 2002 after reportedly meeting at a gym in Miami. In 2004, Rodriguez signed a contract with the New York Yankees, moving his family up the east coast. After welcoming two daughters, Natasha and Ella, Scurtis filed for divorce from the MLB player in 2008, citing "emotional abandonment," according to Page Six. "The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband's extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct," court documents said at the time. The gossip at the time claimed the "affair" in question was between Rodriguez and pop superstar Madonna. The artist later denied she had any sexual relationship with the athlete, per Us Weekly.
Following their divorce, Scurtis moved on to realtor Angel Nicolas and welcomed one more daughter. Rodriguez, on the other hand, had a few high-profile relationships, being linked to Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Lopez. The athlete proposed to Lopez in 2019, but the Hollywood couple broke the engagement two years later in April. Lopez would soon reconnect with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. As Rodriguez mended his own broken heart, the athlete and businessman turned to his ex-wife Scurtis for support, and the two have reportedly grown closer with the absence of Lopez. Now, Rodriguez is taking to Instagram to celebrate a big milestone with a sweet message to his ex-wife.
Alex Rodriguez thanks his ex-wife for their co-parenting relationship
Back in 2018, while Alex Rodriguez was head-over-heels in love with Jennifer Lopez, the athlete was facing some turmoil at home with his ex-wife, who reportedly "wasn't the biggest fan" of J.Lo, per Us Weekly.
Rodriguez and Scurtis reignited disagreements over child support in 2018, a decade after the two first split. "Alex has dated some wonderful women since our divorce, many of whom have had positive relationships with our children," Scurtis said, according to Us Weekly. "Alex and I have worked well trying to create a stable environment for our daughters and there has never been an issue. Until now." Luckily for Scurtis, Lopez left the picture in April, and the athlete began "spending more time with the kids."
Rodriguez and Scurtis' relationship seems to be on better terms now, with the MLB player taking to Instagram to wish Scurtis a happy birthday with a sincere thank you. "I am celebrating someone very special in my life," Rodriguez began. "You've always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters." The athlete went on to share how "when it comes to co-parenting, [he's] extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids." Rodriguez continued, "with us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that."