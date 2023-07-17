What Do We Know About The Quiet Family Behind Gilgo Beach Alleged Serial Killer Rex Heuermann?

Following a decade-plus-old terrifying murder case that resulted in the discovery of 11 bodies, police announced that they have finally apprehended the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer. The New York Times reported that the accused slayer, who tyrannized Long Island, New York residents since 2010, is believed to be Rex Heuermann. Following his arrest on July 13, plenty has been written about the supposedly mild-mannered 59-year-old Manhattan architect, but what about his family, who seemingly knew nothing about his alleged grizzly crimes?

After Heuermann's detention, the chilling truth about the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer was revealed. Per the New York Post, Rex lived in Massapequa Park with his second wife, Asa Ellerup, their daughter Victoria Heuermann and an unnamed stepson who is believed to have special needs. Their small, dilapidated home is just a stone's throw away from where the remains of Rex's purported victims were uncovered.

In a press conference Friday, Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney shared that Rex has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello. He's also considered a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Rex pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. Tierney said that Rex's wife and kids were out of state when the three homicides he's been charged with occurred. So, what do we know about the quiet family behind Gilgo Beach's alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann?