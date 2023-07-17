Meri Brown Gushed Over Gwendlyn's Wedding Day, But It Had Nothing To Do With The Bride
Meri Brown may be beefing with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, but she still made sure to attend Gwendlyn Brown's wedding. Instead of sharing a celebratory post dedicated to Christine's daughter, however, Meri gushed over someone else.
Make no mistake. Meri and Gwendlyn appear to be on good terms. In fact, Gwendlyn expressed support for Meri when she finally split from her dad, Kody Brown. "It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off about how he and Meri basically have this done relationship because she doesn't know that," she shared in a video on her YouTube channel, where she often posts her recaps and reactions to "Sister Wives" episodes. "It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her just be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed." In another video, Gwendlyn even shared that she hopes Meri would someday be able to find her match — even if it meant being married to multiple people, too. "I think Meri should have multiple husbands. She seems like the kind of person that would rock it."
It's not at all surprising that Meri was present at Gwendlyn's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz. While she didn't post a photo with Gwendlyn, she shared a picture of her and her son, Leon Brown.
Meri Brown shared a snap of her and son Leon
Meri Brown not only celebrated Gwendlyn Brown's wedding but also gushed about her reunion with her son Leon Brown. The two were all smiles in the photo Meri shared on Instagram, writing, "Best part of today. That is all." Fans didn't take it as a shade, with some gushing along with Meri. "Radiating pure happiness. I love this for both of you!" a fan wrote in the comments.
Meri's post shows how supportive she is of Leon, who came out as transgender in June 2022. In fact, on the International Transgender Day of Visibility in March 2023, Meri took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of Leon and their partner Audrey Kris. "I see you! I love you! I got you!" Meri penned (via People). And while Meri failed to post about Gwendlyn's wedding on her socials, Gwendlyn appeared to support her decision and even shared the mother-son photo on her own Instagram Story.
Just like Meri, Gwendlyn is wholly supportive of Leon. She previously dished in a YouTube video that she understands her brother is no longer as involved with the Browns as they once were. "Mormonism hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people. Especially with a family that's quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general," she noted, adding that Leon has always been the "odd one out" in the family. "It's not that they are not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust ... They found a safer community for themself." We love supportive siblings!