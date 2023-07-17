Meri Brown Gushed Over Gwendlyn's Wedding Day, But It Had Nothing To Do With The Bride

Meri Brown may be beefing with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, but she still made sure to attend Gwendlyn Brown's wedding. Instead of sharing a celebratory post dedicated to Christine's daughter, however, Meri gushed over someone else.

Make no mistake. Meri and Gwendlyn appear to be on good terms. In fact, Gwendlyn expressed support for Meri when she finally split from her dad, Kody Brown. "It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off about how he and Meri basically have this done relationship because she doesn't know that," she shared in a video on her YouTube channel, where she often posts her recaps and reactions to "Sister Wives" episodes. "It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her just be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed." In another video, Gwendlyn even shared that she hopes Meri would someday be able to find her match — even if it meant being married to multiple people, too. "I think Meri should have multiple husbands. She seems like the kind of person that would rock it."

It's not at all surprising that Meri was present at Gwendlyn's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz. While she didn't post a photo with Gwendlyn, she shared a picture of her and her son, Leon Brown.