Who Is Carlos Alcaraz's Rumored Girlfriend, Maria Gonzalez Gimenez?
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is 20 years old, easy on the eyes, and the world's number-one tennis champ. The Spaniard has more than proven that he has his career path sorted, but what about his love life? Alcaraz is rumored to be dating María González Gimenez. Still, it's anyone's guess how he finds the time between jetting around to compete in grand slams and keeping up with his grueling training schedule.
Alcaraz had Wimbledon's center-court fans on the edge of their seats as he smashed his way to victory against the legendary Serb, Novak Djokovic, during a nail-biting and epic near-five-hour-long battle on July 16, 2023. Djokovic is getting up there in age, but he's still consistently been the one to beat on the grass, with seven men's singles Wimbledon wins to his name, per Sporting News. "Thirty-six is the new 26," Djokovic boasted after his semi-final win on Friday (via CNN). Sure, sweetie, but 36 is not the new 20.
"It is a dream come true for me," Alcaraz told reporters after his surprise victory (via BBC). "Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions — as a boy of 20 years old— is really fast. I'm really proud of myself." The feminist slogan of the '60s was "Behind every great man, there's a great woman," which sounds pretty outdated now. Still, let's go retro. Who is Carlos Alcaraz's rumored girlfriend, María González Gimenez?
Gonzalez is also a tennis player
With oodles of charisma, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is a firm fan favorite and the darling of the tennis world. So, who's the lucky lady who gets to massage his tired shoulders at the end of a long, hard-fought grand slam game? According to reports, that accolade goes to María González Gimenez. And, not surprisingly, given the amount of time that Alcaraz spends on the court, González is also into tennis — although nowhere near the level of her rumored boo.
Essentially Sports reports that the 23-year-old lives in Murcia, Spain, where Alcaraz also hails from. She's a member of El Murcia Club de Tenis, and her Instagram shows pics of her in mid-action, but there's no record of her playing at a pro level. There's little room for girlfriends on Alcaraz's Instagram feed as it's packed with bro pics, tennis victory shots, and photos of the athlete clad in Calvin Klein tighty whities. However, the two were first linked when Alcaraz posted a cute pic of him kissing González's cheek on his Insta story in 2022 (via the Daily Mail).
Neither has confirmed nor denied the dating reports. Alcaraz likes to keep the world focused on his sports, not his private life. However, as Sports Lens notes, most people are more focused on González's bikini body than any of her life or academic achievements — she's studying for a bi-lingual law degree at the University of Murcia, by the way.
Alcaraz is focused on his career
Like Rafael Nadal before him, Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is laser-focused on his game. He's so laser-focused that he claims he hasn't dated in 18 months. Alcaraz told Vogue it's impossible to squeeze in some lovin' time as he's constantly hurtling from pillar to post. "It's complicated, never staying in one place. It's hard to find a person who can share things with you if you're always in different parts of the world," he said. So it seems María González Gimenez might hold the title of Alcaraz's former girlfriend.
Still, if you hang in there for a decade or so, Alcaraz may have some spare time. As Wimbledon's formidable former champ, Serena Williams, knows only too well, there's a shelf life for being at the top of your tennis game. And she managed to drag it out longer than most, but then, it's Serena. When Williams was 30, she vowed to swerve off guys until the grand old age of 40. "I have given up on dating. It just hasn't worked out well for me," she told Celebuzz (via Vibe). "I just have to remove myself from that atmosphere for about the next decade."
Meanwhile, Alcaraz still enjoys the simple things in life for now. "I'm quite young, and I've got my whims, but I'm very natural, normal, and humble," he told Vogue. "I don't really pay much attention to brands and cars. If I like something, I try to buy it, but in the end, my father takes care of everything."