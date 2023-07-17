Who Is Carlos Alcaraz's Rumored Girlfriend, Maria Gonzalez Gimenez?

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is 20 years old, easy on the eyes, and the world's number-one tennis champ. The Spaniard has more than proven that he has his career path sorted, but what about his love life? Alcaraz is rumored to be dating María González Gimenez. Still, it's anyone's guess how he finds the time between jetting around to compete in grand slams and keeping up with his grueling training schedule.

Alcaraz had Wimbledon's center-court fans on the edge of their seats as he smashed his way to victory against the legendary Serb, Novak Djokovic, during a nail-biting and epic near-five-hour-long battle on July 16, 2023. Djokovic is getting up there in age, but he's still consistently been the one to beat on the grass, with seven men's singles Wimbledon wins to his name, per Sporting News. "Thirty-six is the new 26," Djokovic boasted after his semi-final win on Friday (via CNN). Sure, sweetie, but 36 is not the new 20.

"It is a dream come true for me," Alcaraz told reporters after his surprise victory (via BBC). "Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions — as a boy of 20 years old— is really fast. I'm really proud of myself." The feminist slogan of the '60s was "Behind every great man, there's a great woman," which sounds pretty outdated now. Still, let's go retro. Who is Carlos Alcaraz's rumored girlfriend, María González Gimenez?