Lindsay Lohan Welcomes First Child With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom! It seems like just yesterday that Lohan was a young kid in the smash hit film, "The Parent Trap," but now she's all grown up and has welcomed a child of her own. A rep spoke to People, confirming that the actor gave birth to her first child. They shared, "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love." According to the outlet, Luai is an Arabic name that means "shield or protector."
Details about the birth are scarce and it's unclear as to the exact date Lohan welcomed her little bundle of joy, per Page Six. However, we do know that the pair welcomed their son in Dubai, where the couple now lives.
Lohan announced she was pregnant with her first child back in March 2023 via Instagram. The "Mean Girls" actor shared a photo of a baby onesie with the words "Coming Soon" written on the front. She captioned the photo, "We are blessed and excited!" Now, with the welcoming of their son, they are sure to be even more ecstatic about the journey ahead as Lohan takes on motherhood. And fans can't wait to find out more about Luai and how "The Parent Trap" actor is doing.
Lindsay Lohan is excited about motherhood
From the moment she announced her pregnancy to the public, Lindsay Lohan seemed incredibly thrilled about having a baby. She has even shared several snaps of herself throughout her pregnancy on social media, allowing fans to join her on her journey. In one post shared in May, Lohan looked stunning as she sat poolside showcasing her baby bump. The actor even shared a carousel of photos — and of them appeared to be a snapshot from her baby shower! She captioned the photo, "Good times. So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!" Everyone loved seeing the "Mean Girls" actor glowing, but the pregnancy was seemingly overwhelming at times.
Lohan revealed in an interview with Allure how she couldn't wait to become a mom. She said, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom." As she said this, "The Parent Trap" actor got a bit emotional and revealed she was crying "happy tears." She said, "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming. In a good way." So, even when her emotions got the best of her, Lohan was looking at the pregnancy and motherhood in a positive light. Now that her baby has arrived, the actor is sure to be on cloud nine!