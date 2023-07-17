Lindsay Lohan Welcomes First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom! It seems like just yesterday that Lohan was a young kid in the smash hit film, "The Parent Trap," but now she's all grown up and has welcomed a child of her own. A rep spoke to People, confirming that the actor gave birth to her first child. They shared, "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love." According to the outlet, Luai is an Arabic name that means "shield or protector."

Details about the birth are scarce and it's unclear as to the exact date Lohan welcomed her little bundle of joy, per Page Six. However, we do know that the pair welcomed their son in Dubai, where the couple now lives.

Lohan announced she was pregnant with her first child back in March 2023 via Instagram. The "Mean Girls" actor shared a photo of a baby onesie with the words "Coming Soon" written on the front. She captioned the photo, "We are blessed and excited!" Now, with the welcoming of their son, they are sure to be even more ecstatic about the journey ahead as Lohan takes on motherhood. And fans can't wait to find out more about Luai and how "The Parent Trap" actor is doing.

