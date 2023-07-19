Did Ellen DeGeneres Actually Name Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose?
Ellen DeGeneres is not only big on making kids famous, but she's apparently great at both naming and predicting them. Case in point: The host famously predicted what Paris Hilton would end up naming her first child way before the socialite even announced it to the world.
In a January 2022 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hilton shared that she would also be naming her future children after a place or a country to keep up with tradition. As luck would have it, DeGeneres guessed Phoenix, which the "Stars are Blind" singer later confirmed (a whole year later, no less) as the name of her firstborn, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique," she shared during an episode of her "This is Paris" podcast. "I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful." Meanwhile, DeGeneres expressed delight to have guessed it right. "I named @ParisHilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!" she joked on Instagram.
But apart from having psychic abilities, at least when it comes to baby names, DeGeneres has a knack for naming them, too. In fact, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo credit the comedian for playing a part in naming their first kid.
Ellen DeGeneres helped name Adam Levine's first born
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in 2016. It's not a name you hear every day, and as it turns out, it was Ellen DeGeneres who came up with such a unique moniker. In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Maroon 5 frontman admitted to the host that she singlehandedly named his firstborn.
"The name game is a tough game," he said, noting that the process was akin to songwriting. When he finally found the perfect name, he decided to see what DeGeneres thought. "I texted Ellen and I was like, 'What do you think?' She was like, 'I hate it. I think it's a terrible name. I was like, 'Cool.','" he recalled (via E! News). "She gave me like five names to think about: This, this, this, this, Dusty. You basically named my kid." The singer also dished that Prinsloo was skeptical about it at first, but eventually learned to love it. "[It's] a beautiful color, as well," DeGeneres told Levine. "I had already thought of Dusty and then someone said 'Dusty Rose.' I said, 'Oh, that's her name,' and so I texted you, 'Dusty Rose.'"
In another guesting on the show, the dad of three couldn't help but gush over Dusty. "She's unbelievable," he said. "I'm so in love with her. It's crazy."
Adam Levine's third child had quite a problematic naming process
After Dusty Rose, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed another daughter in 2018, Gio Grace. The couple hasn't revealed how they came up with the name or if Ellen DeGeneres was involved once again, but Levine did a gender reveal on the show and told the host that naming her second daughter would be a "collaborative effort" between them. He also shared that he wanted more kids as he "thrives in chaos," but the only thing that ended up being chaotic was how they named their third child.
When Prinsloo was pregnant with their son, model Sumner Stroh dropped a shocking revelation on TikTok, telling everyone that she once had an affair with Levine and that he messaged her out of the blue to ask for her permission to name their third kid after her. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," Levine's message apparently read. He later denied ever having an affair but admitted that he flirted with Stroh. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he declared in a statement to TMZ. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
He never discussed the controversy after that, but he did acknowledge that his life was indeed chaotic now that he has three kids. "It's awesome. I love the chaos," he shared in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. "I embrace the chaos."