Did Ellen DeGeneres Actually Name Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose?

Ellen DeGeneres is not only big on making kids famous, but she's apparently great at both naming and predicting them. Case in point: The host famously predicted what Paris Hilton would end up naming her first child way before the socialite even announced it to the world.

In a January 2022 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hilton shared that she would also be naming her future children after a place or a country to keep up with tradition. As luck would have it, DeGeneres guessed Phoenix, which the "Stars are Blind" singer later confirmed (a whole year later, no less) as the name of her firstborn, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique," she shared during an episode of her "This is Paris" podcast. "I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful." Meanwhile, DeGeneres expressed delight to have guessed it right. "I named @ParisHilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!" she joked on Instagram.

But apart from having psychic abilities, at least when it comes to baby names, DeGeneres has a knack for naming them, too. In fact, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo credit the comedian for playing a part in naming their first kid.