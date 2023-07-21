What We Know About The Kardashians' Cousin Cici Bussey

We think it's about time that we all admit it: Keeping up with the Kardashians is hard. That's not only because you have more than a decade's worth of drama to watch but also because their circle just keeps getting larger and larger. Apart from the core group that comprises the Kardashian-Jenners (as in, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, not to mention their respective partners and exes), you also have to keep tabs on their BFFs and co-workers, which include Steph Shepherd, Jonathan Cheban, Tracy Romulus, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Simon Huck, Mario Dedivanovic, and more.

Of course, there are also their other relatives (extended or otherwise) who are even harder to keep track of because they often shy away from the spotlight. We all know Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, Kris's mom, who sometimes makes brief appearances on the reality show. Way back when, the show also featured the other Kardashian sisters, their cousins Kara, Kourtni, and Krista, who traveled with them to Armenia. And then there's Cici Bussey, who everyone seems to love. Kris refers to her as her cousin, but is she really?

As it turns out, she isn't. Cici's real cousin is the late Robert Kardashian, Sr., Kris' ex-husband and the father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. But you already knew that.