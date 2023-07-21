What We Know About The Kardashians' Cousin Cici Bussey
We think it's about time that we all admit it: Keeping up with the Kardashians is hard. That's not only because you have more than a decade's worth of drama to watch but also because their circle just keeps getting larger and larger. Apart from the core group that comprises the Kardashian-Jenners (as in, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, not to mention their respective partners and exes), you also have to keep tabs on their BFFs and co-workers, which include Steph Shepherd, Jonathan Cheban, Tracy Romulus, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Simon Huck, Mario Dedivanovic, and more.
Of course, there are also their other relatives (extended or otherwise) who are even harder to keep track of because they often shy away from the spotlight. We all know Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, Kris's mom, who sometimes makes brief appearances on the reality show. Way back when, the show also featured the other Kardashian sisters, their cousins Kara, Kourtni, and Krista, who traveled with them to Armenia. And then there's Cici Bussey, who everyone seems to love. Kris refers to her as her cousin, but is she really?
As it turns out, she isn't. Cici's real cousin is the late Robert Kardashian, Sr., Kris' ex-husband and the father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. But you already knew that.
Cici Bussey is the late Robert Kardashian Sr's cousin
Kris Jenner — and pretty much everyone in the family — may call Cici Bussey "Cousin Cece" all the time, but Cici's actual cousin is her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, Sr. While Cici isn't in every episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" or "The Kardashians," she has been gracing her presence on the shows since 2008, so it's safe to say that she's a permanent fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner multiverse. In fact, she's also involved in quite a handful of pivotal moments in the family. In 2015, she was the one to inform the family that Scott Disick had been spotted with another woman. Three years later, it was Khloe Kardashian's turn to confide in her about Tristan Thompson's cheating.
Unsurprisingly, on top of being a KarJenner close confidante, Cici also takes part in some of their business ventures, especially in the early days when the sisters were still managing a couple of Dash stores. Cici was once tasked as the manager of the short-lived Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas. "Cici Bussey, my cousin, runs Kardashian Khaos, our store in The Mirage in Las Vegas. We could not survive without her! She is the most amazing friend, cousin, and partner!" Kim tweeted in 2013, per Daily Mail.
Cici Bussey remains the last link the Kardashians have with the rest of the family
Remember how chaotic Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr's divorce was? Not only was Kris cut off financially, but per Life & Style, the rest of the Kardashians wanted nothing to do with her, too. "I didn't have anything," Kris said in an "OBJECTified" interview with Fox News (via People). "I went to the market one day and my credit card didn't work. I had a market credit card and I'm like, 'I can't even buy a tomato.'" She also admitted that the demise of the marriage was brought about by her affair with soccer player, Todd Waterman, which she still regrets up to this day. "When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart," she confessed.
The only person in Robert Kardashian's family that stuck by Kris was his first cousin Cici Bussey, who wanted to remain in touch with the children. And now, not only is she close with the Kardashian siblings, but she also looks after the KarJenner grandchildren, too. And just as she's supported the Kardashians all these years, the famous clan pours all the love back to her, especially when she had cancer. "This is a @cicibussey appreciation post!" Kim wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "She is officially cancer free after a few decades battle! So proud of her! Cici's mom and my dads mom were sisters so I love going on walks reminiscing about all of the fun stories! She's just the best! I love you Cici."