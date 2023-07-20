Collin Gosselin Slams Kate For Estrangement From Siblings (But Sister Mady Pushes Back)
The once-happy family of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" is a thing of the past. Jon and Kate Gosselin were once the stars of the hit reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which showcased their lives with their eight children: one set of twins and a set of sextuplets. The show began in 2007, but as quickly as it gained fame, it all came crumbling down. Just two years into the series, Kate and Jon filed for divorce, per CBS News. Jon had bowed out of doing the reality show, but that didn't stop them from moving forward.
People loved to watch the Gosselins' hectic lifestyle, so they continued the show without Jon. "Kate Plus 8" focused on the single mother's life as she raised all eight children. The TLC show ran from 2009 to 2017, and it seemed as though Kate had a close relationship with all her kids, but it turns out that wasn't exactly true, according to People. Kate had a rough relationship with one of the sextuplets. The reality star revealed in 2016 that she had sent a then 12-year-old Collin Gosselin to a behavioral health institute for "behavioral issues," per Us Weekly. However, her ex-husband Jon said that, aside from ADHD, Collin had never been diagnosed with any such issue, and in 2018, Jon had him discharged. Collin then moved in with his father and it seems his relationship with Kate remains rocky to this day.
Collin Gosselin isn't happy with Kate for distance from siblings
When "Kate Plus 8" wrapped in 2017, it seemed the majority of her eight kids stuck by Kate's side. However, two of the eight children seemed to have a better relationship with their father, Jon Gosselin — one of whom was Collin Gosselin.
Jon obtained full custody of Collin in 2018 after the reality star did not appear in court, per Us Weekly. Since then, Jon has been vocal about how his son and Kate don't have any relationship. Thus, Collin doesn't have a relationship with many of his siblings. Jon told the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, "Kate has no contact with [Collin]. Right now, it's very tumultuous pretty much because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings...We have parent alienation and sibling alienation."
In 2023, Collin seemed to have confirmed his estrangement from Kate on an episode of "Dark Side of the 2000s" and blamed her for not having a relationship with his other siblings. He shared, "I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us. She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way." Collin even claimed that Kate was "abusive" and put him in the health institute so he wouldn't reveal what was actually going on at home. The bombshell claims did not portray Kate in a great light, and now one of her other kids is coming to her defense.
Mady Gosselin claimed Collin 'physically threatened' her
Collin Gosselin's interview with Vice did not sit well with one of the other Gosselin kids. Mady Gosselin, the eldest of the twins, has always been vocal about mom Kate Gosselin's praise-worthy character. She told People in 2014, "My mom is fantastic. She's a better parent than anyone realizes." So, when Mady heard the accusations Collin made against their mother, she decided to speak up.
According to Page Six, Mady shared a lengthy Instagram Story featuring her side of the story — and she made some serious allegations against Collin. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person (s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," she said. While this was already a shock itself, Mady continued to out Collin's behavior. Mady claimed, "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."
Mady then explained that she had "core values" and was unwilling to compromise for anyone, "even [her] brother Collin." Mady claimed she witnessed Collin be physically violent and spew "hate speech." She said, "I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them." Neither Collin nor Jon Gosselin have publicly spoken on Mady's recent claims, but they're clearly far from one big happy family.
Mady and Collin Gosselin have been distant for some time
It may surprise fans that Mady Gosselin called out her brother, Collin Gosselin, so publicly, but the rift between the brother and sister is nothing new. Mady previously went live on TikTok to share her thoughts on her brother, Collin, just weeks before her latest Instagram Story. Initially, she began by stating it's no one's business before she divulged in detail why she and Collin are estranged. She said, "...sometimes people grow up, and they have very different values, very different values, and different morals, and I think that if somebody truly does not align with your values and your morals and your idea of the way you should treat other people you don't have to keep them in your life." (Sounds similar to her rant on Instagram, right?) It seems like Mady has had these feelings toward her brother for a while.
When Collin appeared in the latest interview for the "Dark Side of the 2000s," he hoped that his relationship with his siblings could be repaired. He said, "I love them to death. I really, really hope one day we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know, take back that time we didn't have." But, if his relationship with Mady is any indication of how his other siblings feel about him, Collin may never get the reunion for which he dreams.