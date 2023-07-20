Collin Gosselin Slams Kate For Estrangement From Siblings (But Sister Mady Pushes Back)

When "Kate Plus 8" wrapped in 2017, it seemed the majority of her eight kids stuck by Kate's side. However, two of the eight children seemed to have a better relationship with their father, Jon Gosselin — one of whom was Collin Gosselin.

Jon obtained full custody of Collin in 2018 after the reality star did not appear in court, per Us Weekly. Since then, Jon has been vocal about how his son and Kate don't have any relationship. Thus, Collin doesn't have a relationship with many of his siblings. Jon told the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, "Kate has no contact with [Collin]. Right now, it's very tumultuous pretty much because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings...We have parent alienation and sibling alienation."

In 2023, Collin seemed to have confirmed his estrangement from Kate on an episode of "Dark Side of the 2000s" and blamed her for not having a relationship with his other siblings. He shared, "I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us. She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way." Collin even claimed that Kate was "abusive" and put him in the health institute so he wouldn't reveal what was actually going on at home. The bombshell claims did not portray Kate in a great light, and now one of her other kids is coming to her defense.