Here's What Lindsay Lohan Looks Like Without Makeup

Lindsay Lohan is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood. Fans are all too familiar with her green eyes, button nose, freckled face, and megawatt smile. After all, she grew right in front of everyone, from her role as twins Annie and Hallie on "The Parent Trap" to queen bee on "Mean Girls" to her comeback on Netflix's "Falling for Christmas."

Considering how she grew up in the limelight, Lohan has always been big on makeup and skincare. Her longtime makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, told Cosmopolitan that the actor took charge of her image from the get-go. "She knew what she wanted to look like. She had a very strong vision for herself. And she was always a bit ahead of the curve with glam," he dished. "Even before the whole glowy skin thing, she was like, 'I want it to be shinier.'" In a feature on Vogue's "Life in Looks" series, the actor revealed that there was a pivotal moment in her career when she experienced a transformation in terms of fashion. She tanned her skin, changed her hair, and experimented with different looks, which her family and management weren't happy about. "No one wanted me to dye my hair blond," she recalled. "Everyone was like, 'Do not do that. You're going to ruin your red hair,' — especially my mom."

Now, though, the current LiLo seems to be so much happy in her own skin that she has learned to embrace her natural beauty. In fact, she has even started sharing photos of herself makeup-free on Instagram.