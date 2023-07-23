Here's What Lindsay Lohan Looks Like Without Makeup
Lindsay Lohan is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood. Fans are all too familiar with her green eyes, button nose, freckled face, and megawatt smile. After all, she grew right in front of everyone, from her role as twins Annie and Hallie on "The Parent Trap" to queen bee on "Mean Girls" to her comeback on Netflix's "Falling for Christmas."
Considering how she grew up in the limelight, Lohan has always been big on makeup and skincare. Her longtime makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, told Cosmopolitan that the actor took charge of her image from the get-go. "She knew what she wanted to look like. She had a very strong vision for herself. And she was always a bit ahead of the curve with glam," he dished. "Even before the whole glowy skin thing, she was like, 'I want it to be shinier.'" In a feature on Vogue's "Life in Looks" series, the actor revealed that there was a pivotal moment in her career when she experienced a transformation in terms of fashion. She tanned her skin, changed her hair, and experimented with different looks, which her family and management weren't happy about. "No one wanted me to dye my hair blond," she recalled. "Everyone was like, 'Do not do that. You're going to ruin your red hair,' — especially my mom."
Now, though, the current LiLo seems to be so much happy in her own skin that she has learned to embrace her natural beauty. In fact, she has even started sharing photos of herself makeup-free on Instagram.
Lindsay Lohan is serious about skin care
The current Lindsay Lohan is more than just fetch. In the early aughts, she was often ridiculed for succumbing to self-tanning treatments and frying her hair with bleach, but now, it looks like she's happier with her natural look. Some may even argue that she looks way younger today than in the 2000s. "Girl, you have such natural beauty and I love you went back to your red hair," a fan commented under one of her makeup-free selfies. "So gorgeous. Your natural beauty is stunning," noted another.
But her glow now is not for lack of trying, of course. Lohan is pretty open about undergoing facial treatments to maintain her youthful aura. "I'm big on nonintrusive facial experiences, anything I can do. I love lasers. I just started Morpheus8, which I'm obsessed with," she shared in the Cosmopolitan interview, noting that the procedure may be painful, but it's worth it. "Here's the trick: You have to ask them to give you the numbing cream ahead of time and put it on yourself at home an hour before you go," she said.
One of her go-to makeup artists, Rob Scheppy, also told Refinery29 that Lohan is big on skincare and is very careful about sun exposure. "Good skin care is a must for Lindsay. We love to do masks before makeup. I love the MDNA Skin masks, serum, and face roller. It's all so luxurious and leaves you feeling like a queen," he noted. "She's also good about not going in the sun too much. The beach club has cabanas and umbrellas that help minimize exposure."
But she's learned to get over her insecurities
Lindsay Lohan admitted that she was not a huge fan of her freckles growing up. She used to make sure that they were always covered underneath makeup. In her "Life in Looks" feature, she dished that at the iconic Vanity Fair's 2003 Young Hollywood shoot, she had with fellow teen superstars like Hilary Duff, the Olsen twins, Amanda Bynes, Mandy Moore, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, and Raven Symone, she got ready ahead of everyone else to look perfect.
"I was still at the age where I would go to the bathroom and take everything down a little bit, but just leave it so my freckles were covered enough, 'cause I was so hateful towards my freckles when I was young, and now, I appreciate them as I got older," she said. But now, even if she does use makeup, she no longer minds if her freckles would show. "I don't really feel that way now, and they've faded so much anyway that it's not at the front of my mind," she told Into the Gloss. "Now I mix the Laura Mercier Primer with Make Up For Ever's HD Invisible Cover Foundation, which is really thin and light, or their tinted moisturizer."
The "Just My Luck" actor even posted a tribute to her younger self on Instagram titled "Conversations with Little Me," in which she admitted that she used to be insecure. "Do I like my red hair?" she wrote in the video. "Yes, I love my red hair!... What about my freckles?... They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid but now I realize how beautiful they are."