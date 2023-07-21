The Real Reason Tony Bennett Changed His Name
Tony Bennett serenaded audiences with his voice for decades, but his longstanding career in the music industry has come to an end. The singer's publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed that Bennett died on June 21 in New York at the age of 96. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. The singer appeared to come full circle, having been born in Long Island City, New York. However, he wasn't always known as Tony, despite becoming known by this moniker in the industry.
His parents, Giovanni and Anna Benedetto, originally named him Anthony Dominick when he was born on August 3, 1926. He had a natural inclination to sing, performing in local clubs by the time he reached his teenage years. Back then, though, the man who later became known as Tony Bennett went by the name of Joe Bari. It was years before he eventually adopted his now-famous name, and the real reason behind the change can be credited to none other than Bob Hope.
Bob Hope gave Tony Bennett his stage name
Tony Bennett earned the respect of millions on his journey to the top of the music industry, and it was Bob Hope who helped launch him to stardom. Bennett eventually returned to New York City after being drafted to serve in World War II. Using the G.I. Bill, he was able to attend the American Theatre Wing, where he refined his singing technique. Still going by Joe Bari, he continued to perform in nightclubs and eventually landed a gig at the Village Inn in Greenwich Village. It was here where Hope came across Bennett while he was performing and gave him an invitation to the Paramount. However, he wanted the singer to use a new stage name: Tony Bennett.
Hope reportedly didn't care for the name, Joe Bari, but thought his given name — Anthony Dominick Benedetto — was far too long, particularly for promotional signage (think of the marquee space that would take up). From that moment onward, he was known as Tony Bennett and didn't look back.
Why Tony Bennett initially went by Joe Bari
Even before he became known as Tony Bennett, Joe Bari didn't want to go by his given name, Anthony Dominick Benedetto. Bennett reportedly believed that it sounded "too ethnic," and he stuck with his first stage name, even after returning home from the war.
After Hope gave Bennett his new stage name, the rest of his music career continued to play out on the grand stage. The singer eventually signed a contract with Columbia Records and released hits including, "Because of You" and "I Left My Heart In San Francisco." Over the course of 10 years, Bennett sold millions of records and became a household name. Despite deriving inspiration from jazz, he never considered himself to be a "jazz singer" and quickly found success in pop music.
However, Bennett's love of jazz was never far from his heart. He went on to record music with acts including the Count Basie Orchestra, and more recently, Lady Gaga. Together, Gaga and Bennett recorded two jazz albums together, including "Love for Sale," which won a Grammy award.