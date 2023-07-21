The Real Reason Tony Bennett Changed His Name

Tony Bennett serenaded audiences with his voice for decades, but his longstanding career in the music industry has come to an end. The singer's publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed that Bennett died on June 21 in New York at the age of 96. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. The singer appeared to come full circle, having been born in Long Island City, New York. However, he wasn't always known as Tony, despite becoming known by this moniker in the industry.

His parents, Giovanni and Anna Benedetto, originally named him Anthony Dominick when he was born on August 3, 1926. He had a natural inclination to sing, performing in local clubs by the time he reached his teenage years. Back then, though, the man who later became known as Tony Bennett went by the name of Joe Bari. It was years before he eventually adopted his now-famous name, and the real reason behind the change can be credited to none other than Bob Hope.