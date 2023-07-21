A Look At Tony Bennett's Touching Relationship With Amy Winehouse

Tony Bennett opened up about his emotional reaction to Amy Winehouse's death. In 2011, accidental alcohol poisoning led to Winehouse's death at the age of 27, as CBS News wrote. The same year that Winehouse died, Bennett was asked about this loss by the Telegraph. "I broke down and sobbed when I heard the news," Bennett said. "I'll tell you, of all the young people I've met over the past 50 years, she sang the right way." He went on to say that Winehouse "was a true talent, and she was on her way to becoming a very, very important jazz singer." He concluded, "What a tragedy — just 27 years old. It's so regretful. It's heartbreaking."

In his 2016 book, "Just Getting Started," Bennett stated that he had "questions and regrets" after he didn't speak to Winehouse about her issues with addiction before her death. "Sometimes — sometimes — someone will say something that strikes home on just the right day," Bennett wrote, according to People. "I said nothing on the day that I might have had a chance." Bennett also complimented Winehouse's contributions to the music industry in the memoir. "She took the spirit of jazz and made it shine in new ways, for a new generation," he said of Winehouse before writing, "She had the voice of an angel: a being that works on a plane higher than the one most of us inhabit down here."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).