Who Are Babyface's Two Ex-Wives?

Kenneth "Babyface "Edmonds may be a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, who's been in the Songwriters Hall of Fame since 2017, but his two ex-wives weren't exactly living in his shadow.

Over his career, Edmonds has penned over 450 songs, according to Mojim. His most popular tunes include "End of the Road," "Every Time I Close My Eyes," and, "Love Makes Things Happen." During a 2023 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Edmonds revealed that he started crafting his timeless, romantic lyrics as a young boy. "The first song I wrote was in sixth grade," the singer shared during the interview. "'Here I Go Falling In Love Again.' Saw a girl and fell in love with her and I used my brother's friend's guitar. I picked up and learned some chords and wrote this song for her."

Unfortunately, the girl "broke my heart," and inspired him to channel his emotions. "I would write songs and try to remember those feelings of puppy love," Edmonds shared with Pitchfork in 2022. "It was much more powerful than adult love, when there are many more complications. We were naïve. We didn't know everything. And it was nice to not know everything." Although Edmonds' first romantic experience ended with hurt feelings, he eventually graduated to more mature love, including his two marriages to Tracey Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg.