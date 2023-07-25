Who Are Babyface's Two Ex-Wives?
Kenneth "Babyface "Edmonds may be a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, who's been in the Songwriters Hall of Fame since 2017, but his two ex-wives weren't exactly living in his shadow.
Over his career, Edmonds has penned over 450 songs, according to Mojim. His most popular tunes include "End of the Road," "Every Time I Close My Eyes," and, "Love Makes Things Happen." During a 2023 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Edmonds revealed that he started crafting his timeless, romantic lyrics as a young boy. "The first song I wrote was in sixth grade," the singer shared during the interview. "'Here I Go Falling In Love Again.' Saw a girl and fell in love with her and I used my brother's friend's guitar. I picked up and learned some chords and wrote this song for her."
Unfortunately, the girl "broke my heart," and inspired him to channel his emotions. "I would write songs and try to remember those feelings of puppy love," Edmonds shared with Pitchfork in 2022. "It was much more powerful than adult love, when there are many more complications. We were naïve. We didn't know everything. And it was nice to not know everything." Although Edmonds' first romantic experience ended with hurt feelings, he eventually graduated to more mature love, including his two marriages to Tracey Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg.
Tracey Edmonds was Babyface's first wife
Babyface has walked down the aisle twice during his 64 years. His first wife was entertainment mogul Tracey Edmonds, who's currently married to Deion Sanders. According to Us Weekly, Babyface and Edmonds got married in 1992, two years after Edmonds auditioned for one of the singer's music videos. The creative pair spent 13 years together before Edmonds filed for divorce in 2005 due to "irreconcilable differences," per People. It took over two years before their divorce was finalized. At the time, they agreed to split custody of their sons, Bryan and Dylan Edmonds. Even though they didn't last, Edmonds doesn't have any ill will towards her ex-husband.
During an interview with Sister2Sister Magazine, Edmonds spoke quite highly of Babyface's character. "Kenny's a wonderful person, and I'm really blessed that I'm able to have him still so closely in my life and still be able to move on with my life but not lose a friend like that, because I still adore Kenny," said Edmonds (via Bossip). However, their relationship had its downsides, as Babyface described during an episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter." "The reality is that there was a connection that wasn't really there," shared the singer (via Us Weekly). "We loved each other but we weren't really in love with each other ... I don't feel like we were supposed to be together forever. I'm okay with it because I think she's okay."
Nicole Pantenberg also filed to divorce Babyface
Babyface's next wife was Nicole Pantenburg – a dancer and actor. Similar to his first marriage, Babyface met Pantenberg through the entertainment industry. According to Page Six, the couple married in 2014 in front of some major A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, so it's pretty safe to say the wedding was super memorable, even if details around the event remain secret. Unfortunately, Pantenburg and Babyface –- who had one daughter prior to marrying –- announced their divorce in July 2021.
According to TMZ, the couple released a statement on July 13. "After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage," they said. "We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family." Although their divorce didn't get ugly, it would still take two years before they sorted everything out, according to People. Pantenburg was awarded $37,500 a month in spousal and child support.