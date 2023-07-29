Hallmark Star Jack Wagner Has A History Of Dating His Co-Stars

It seems like the best way to meet your significant other is through work, at least for Jack Wagner. There have been plenty of celebrities who have met their spouse on the set of a project, and Wagner has done so on multiple occasions.

Wagner got his big break in the entertainment industry in 1983 when he landed the role of Frisco Jones on "General Hospital." For years, the actor worked on ABC's long-running soap opera — he even ventured into music, scoring hits like "All I Need." Yet, while "GH" became a major win for Wagner's career, it's not his only successful project. Wagner joined the cast of the Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart" in 2014. The show became a huge hit for the network and spawned a longtime partnership between the channel and the actor. Wagner has become a fan-favorite and he's developed a strong appreciation for the network and its fans. He told The Day, "The Hallmark Channel really has become a nice home for me. It became a relationship of actors that they feel are an asset to their network and vice-versa. Hallmark's audience fits the demographic we have built over the past 30 years."

Of course, with stardom comes the public's interest in one's love life, and Wagner is no exception. And regardless of whether the actor was on the ABC, on Hallmark, or on-stage, he has been able to find love several times — and many of his exes have been his co-stars.