Hallmark Star Jack Wagner Has A History Of Dating His Co-Stars
It seems like the best way to meet your significant other is through work, at least for Jack Wagner. There have been plenty of celebrities who have met their spouse on the set of a project, and Wagner has done so on multiple occasions.
Wagner got his big break in the entertainment industry in 1983 when he landed the role of Frisco Jones on "General Hospital." For years, the actor worked on ABC's long-running soap opera — he even ventured into music, scoring hits like "All I Need." Yet, while "GH" became a major win for Wagner's career, it's not his only successful project. Wagner joined the cast of the Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart" in 2014. The show became a huge hit for the network and spawned a longtime partnership between the channel and the actor. Wagner has become a fan-favorite and he's developed a strong appreciation for the network and its fans. He told The Day, "The Hallmark Channel really has become a nice home for me. It became a relationship of actors that they feel are an asset to their network and vice-versa. Hallmark's audience fits the demographic we have built over the past 30 years."
Of course, with stardom comes the public's interest in one's love life, and Wagner is no exception. And regardless of whether the actor was on the ABC, on Hallmark, or on-stage, he has been able to find love several times — and many of his exes have been his co-stars.
Jack Wagner married one of his General Hospital co-stars
Jack Wagner first-known on-set romance led him down the aisle when he married his "General Hospital" co-star, Kristina Wagner. Jack and Kristina go way back, having met on the ABC soap in the 1980s. Kristina knew she was bound to fall in love with Jack — and it's all because their characters, Felicia Cummings and Frisco Jones, did so on-screen. She told Oprah, "Being thrown together on set in a romantic way, I think it was inevitable. I don't know how you could avoid it." However, they didn't officially go public with their relationship until 1990 when they discovered Kristina was pregnant, according to Us Weekly. Subsequently, 1994 was a big year for the couple as they tied the knot and welcomed their second son, Harrison.
The couple's relationship seemed to be the sort that many strive for but they hit a bump in the road in 2001 when they split for the first time. They tried to give their relationship another go, but by 2005, the pair decided to file for divorce again. In 2006, Kristina and Jack's divorce became official. Kristina told Oprah, "The divorce was the best thing that could have happened to me and for my children, as well, because I don't think I was being a very good mother at the time." While divorces could be messy, it seemed to make Jack and Krisitna's relationship better — so much so that Jack even got Kristina a role on "When Calls the Heart" in 2015.
Jack Wagner got engaged to another one of his co-stars
Jack Wagner seems to have a thing for dating those he works with because, after his divorce, he moved on with his "Melrose Place" co-star, Heather Locklear. According to Us Weekly, the couple began their romantic relationship in 2007. Locklear and Wagner dated for four years before taking the next step in their relationship. In August 2011, the pair announced they were engaged as Locklear shared her daughter Ava's reaction to the news with People. "Ava was so excited when we told her. She hugged Jack, said congratulations, and she immediately wanted to see the ring. Then she ran and Facebooked her new stepbrother," Locklear said. But after a couple of months, their excitement seemingly died down.
In November 2011, the "Melrose Place" stars called off their engagement, according to TMZ. Ultimately, Wagner and Locklear felt they were consumed by wedding planning and didn't have time for their kids. Not just that, but Wagner felt their family wouldn't blend as well as they had imagined. Still, the "General Hospital" star continued to have an appreciation for Locklear, as he shared they "still love each other very much."
After the end of his engagement, Wagner took some time getting back into the dating world, but when he did, it wasn't surprising that it was with another co-star. Us Weekly reports he began dating his "The Bold and Beautiful" co-star Ashley Jones in 2013, but the two eventually called it quits in 2015.