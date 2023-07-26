Who Are Sinéad O'Connor's 4 Ex-Husbands?

Sinéad O'Connor first said "I do" in 1987 when the musician married John Reynolds, an award-winning music producer. The couple even worked on several projects together, including "The Lion and the Cobra" and "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss." During their marriage, John Reynolds and Sinéad O'Connor welcomed their son Jake. Unfortunately, the couple divorced just four years after tying the knot in 1991. For a while, it seemed that the musician and producer had a respectful relationship and even collaborated up until 2014. But this friendship seemed to change two years later.

In May 2016, O'Connor went missing in the suburbs of Chicago, however, she was found days later. The musician subsequently went on to admonish her ex and her son in an open letter for abandoning her for being suicidal. "You tell that evil son of [ours] that a person who suffers from two f***ing medical conditions of which the symptoms include suicidal compulsion isn't being manipulative if while he is being a f***ing chauvinist bully like his grandfather they say they're going to or feel like killing themselves," she wrote (via Billboard).

Although it's unclear what came of this letter, Reynolds seemed to still have O'Connor's back. On the producer's website, Reynolds describes himself as "one of Sinead O'Connor's staunchest supporters and collaborators."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.