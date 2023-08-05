Who Is Tamar Braxton's Fiancé, Jeremy JR Robinson?

Tamar Braxton recently made plans to get married after falling for someone she met through reality TV. The singer and TV star wed Darrell Allamby back in 2001, as Heavy stated. The two then divorced in 2003. Braxton went on to tie the knot with Vincent Herbert five years later, according to Entertainment Tonight, but this union ended with Braxton filing for divorce in 2017, via TMZ.

Per Peacock, Braxton and two other celebrity singles, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, went on a search for a significant other in the 2023 reality dating show "Queens Court." In March 2023, Braxton spoke of this quest for romance, which was captured by cameras while the series was hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. "We are definitely looking for love," Braxton told WhereistheBuzz TV. "We're looking for our person, and we are vulnerable; we're open. We are expecting to meet our king at the end of this task."

By the close of "Queens Court," Braxton had become engaged to a contestant on the show named Jeremy "JR" Robinson, as reported by Hollywood Life. Read on to learn more about Robinson's life before his romance with Braxton.