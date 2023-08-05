Who Is Tamar Braxton's Fiancé, Jeremy JR Robinson?
Tamar Braxton recently made plans to get married after falling for someone she met through reality TV. The singer and TV star wed Darrell Allamby back in 2001, as Heavy stated. The two then divorced in 2003. Braxton went on to tie the knot with Vincent Herbert five years later, according to Entertainment Tonight, but this union ended with Braxton filing for divorce in 2017, via TMZ.
Per Peacock, Braxton and two other celebrity singles, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, went on a search for a significant other in the 2023 reality dating show "Queens Court." In March 2023, Braxton spoke of this quest for romance, which was captured by cameras while the series was hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. "We are definitely looking for love," Braxton told WhereistheBuzz TV. "We're looking for our person, and we are vulnerable; we're open. We are expecting to meet our king at the end of this task."
By the close of "Queens Court," Braxton had become engaged to a contestant on the show named Jeremy "JR" Robinson, as reported by Hollywood Life. Read on to learn more about Robinson's life before his romance with Braxton.
Jeremy Robinson is an attorney and father of five
Tamar Braxton's husband-to-be, Jeremy "JR" Robinson, is a lawyer and business founder. Per his Instagram bio, Robinson serves as a personal injury and criminal defense attorney, and he is a founding partner of the law firm The JR Law Group. The company's about us page details that Robinson served as a Marine Corps second lieutenant before being promoted to the role of captain. He studied at Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor's degree, and later graduated from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. In addition, Robinson is the CEO of Rags 2 Riches Logistics, a company whose focus is on "turning small capital into a million-dollar transportation business," via Instagram.
In March 2023, Hollywood Life reported that Robinson has fathered five kids with four different women. He has been divorced before. That same month, Braxton was a guest on "The Breakfast Club" and noted how she and Robinson quickly made plans for a future together. "We got engaged after three weeks," Braxton said. When asked how she was certain Robinson was the right partner for her, Braxton stated, "We were very like-minded. We are very like-minded." She added, "The kids are amazing. We have six between the two of us." Recently, the couple has begun to collaborate on a joint project.
Tamar and JR have a YouTube channel
Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson have teamed up for a new endeavor. The two started a YouTube channel called "All Things Black & White with Tamar & JR" in June 2023. For each video, the love birds sit down to initiate discussions that "address difficult questions on race and identity," per the channel's description. Furthermore, this project "showcases their genuine connection and inspires others to have honest conversations."
Both Braxton and Robinson have also given each other sweet shoutouts on social media. They posed for a selfie during a Disney parks visit that was posted by Braxton on Instagram in April 2023. "Nothing like a little time away with bae," Braxton wrote. Robinson took to Instagram in June 2023 to show a video clip and pictures of himself and Braxton out on the town while visiting Cincinnati. "Always moving together and never alone. I'm always watching over her and supporting her steps," Robinson captioned the post.
Just a day prior to this, Robinson celebrated his and Braxton's one-year anniversary via social media. "I'm thankful that we keep fighting for each other!" Robinson wrote. "Honestly, her smile melts my heart every time and I ain't going nowhere!"