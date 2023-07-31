What We Know About Paul Reubens' Complicated Dating History

Pee-wee Herman may have had a couple of leading ladies on-screen, but did Paul Reubens have any in real life? That's the question that has seemed to baffle even the most die-hard Pee-wee Herman fans.

Reubens made a name for himself as the beloved children's character in 1981 with "The Pee-wee Herman Show." The comedian went on to become one of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. But despite his life becoming public news, there was one thing that seemed to be kept out of the limelight, and that was his romantic relationships.

Although Reubens was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Valeria Golino, his on-screen love interest in "Big Top Pee-Wee" in the late 1980s, nothing ever seemed to come of the gossip. Instead of romances, legal troubles took over the news when it came to Reubens. Because of his dodgy dating history, many were unsure as to whether the comedian had ever had a romantic relationship with anyone even up until he died in 2023. His love life can only be described as complex, but we're here to fill you in on all of Reubens' dating history.