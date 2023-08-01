Lori Vallow Daybell's Remarks About Tylee & JJ After Sentencing Are Truly Chilling

Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as the "Doomsday Mom," showed zero signs of remorse during her sentencing after being found guilty of murdering Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, her husband's ex-wife.

On July 31, 2023, Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her crimes, with each sentence to be served consecutively. CBS News reported that Judge Steven Boyce said serving them concurrently "would not serve the interest of justice." He told the court that Vallow Daybell's mental health evaluation noted she had mental health issues, including "hyper religiosity" and "unspecified personality disorder with histrionic and narcissistic features," but expressed contempt for her insistence to use religion to justify her heinous actions. "I don't believe that any God in any religion would want to have this happen," Boyce said in his ruling. "The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children, and that's exactly what you did. And despite the jury convicting you with overwhelming evidence, you still sit here before the court today and said you didn't do it."

But Vallow Daybell is of the mind that she never did anything wrong and even went on to claim that her children contacted her in the form of "spirits."