Lori Vallow Daybell's Remarks About Tylee & JJ After Sentencing Are Truly Chilling
Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as the "Doomsday Mom," showed zero signs of remorse during her sentencing after being found guilty of murdering Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, her husband's ex-wife.
On July 31, 2023, Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her crimes, with each sentence to be served consecutively. CBS News reported that Judge Steven Boyce said serving them concurrently "would not serve the interest of justice." He told the court that Vallow Daybell's mental health evaluation noted she had mental health issues, including "hyper religiosity" and "unspecified personality disorder with histrionic and narcissistic features," but expressed contempt for her insistence to use religion to justify her heinous actions. "I don't believe that any God in any religion would want to have this happen," Boyce said in his ruling. "The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children, and that's exactly what you did. And despite the jury convicting you with overwhelming evidence, you still sit here before the court today and said you didn't do it."
But Vallow Daybell is of the mind that she never did anything wrong and even went on to claim that her children contacted her in the form of "spirits."
Lori Vallow Daybell claims that 'no one was murdered'
Lori Vallow Daybell's final words to the judge before she was slapped with a life sentence just goes to show that she firmly believes that she is innocent. She opened her statement with a quote from the bible and then proceeded to tell the court that there were no murders that occurred in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell.
"Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case," she said (via Fox 13 Now). "Jesus Christ knows what happened here. No one was murdered. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen." She further claimed she had died while giving birth to Tylee, adding, "I was told by Jesus that I needed to go back and complete things that I had covenanted or promised to do before I was born." Following her victim's deaths, Vallow Daybell said that they contacted her, with Tylee and JJ assuring her that she was blameless."You didn't do anything wrong, Mom. I love you, and I know you loved me every minute of my life," JJ supposedly told her. Her "wonderful friend" Tammy also appeared to "bring peace and comfort," she claimed, adding that all three victims are "happy and busy in the spirit world." She said she looks forward to the day they will reunite. "I too will rest with them in the arms of my Jesus," she concluded.
Meanwhile, her husband, Chad Daybell, faces similar charges. However, he faces the death penalty. His trial date is set for April 1, 2024, per CBS News.