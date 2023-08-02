Why Nikki And Brie Bella Changed Their Last Name (And Then Went Back To Garcia)

Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia auditioned for the WWE using their real last name but changed it once they started competing. Brie explained to Kevin Hart for the LOL! Network that they toyed with different wrestling names before choosing to honor their grandfather with their stage name pick. She mentioned their grandfather had not liked the idea of them wrestling, and after he died, they felt drawn to pursuing it anyway. On their SiriusXM podcast "The Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki revealed their grandfather, "Pop-Pop," had often referred to them as "my bellas," which inspired their new professional last name.

In March, Nikki and Brie announced they were going back to using Garcia. Nikki explained that when their WWE contracts came up for renewal, they wanted to make a change, saying, "Mutually, we all knew that we just needed to head into this new chapter." She noted they were about to turn 40 and were focused on a handful of projects outside of the WWE, and making a change felt right. Brie added she was "so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, put that book to the side, and open up a new one." The twins also posted their announcement on Twitter, writing, "Hi I'm Nikki Garcia, Hi I'm Brie Garcia. And we're the Garcia Twins. Welcome to our next chapter!" The video voiceover detailed the change was about "Owning who we are, being unapologetically us, and fiercely walking through that open door."