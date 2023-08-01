What We Know About Angus Cloud's Close Friendship With Euphoria Co-Star Javon Walton
This article includes mentions of suicide and mental health.
"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud died from a possible overdose on July 31, according to TMZ. The details surrounding Cloud's death suggest that he potentially took his own life. Roughly a week prior, Cloud's father died, leaving the actor in a depressed emotional state. Given that the investigation is still underway, nothing has yet been confirmed. However, Cloud did express his grief on social media before his death. One of Cloud's final Instagram posts was a photo of his deceased father, Conor Hickey, wearing all-red. Cloud captioned the photo, "Miss you breh."
Since the sad reality of Cloud's death has settled in, his fans have taken to social media to honor his life and career. Cloud's "Euphoria" co-stars have also come out in droves to honor his memory. According to People, Lukas Gage, Storm Reid, Paula Marshall, and Sam Levinson are among the "Euphoria" stars who've found the difficult words to mourn their loss. Javon Walton, who played Cloud's onscreen brother, has also spoken out about Cloud's death. But judging from their previous interactions, it seems that the fictional brothers shared a particularly special bond.
Javon Walton and Angus Cloud were super close
In June 2022, Javon Walton opened up about the "Euphoria" cast relationships to Page Six and spoke quite highly of Cloud. "I'm definitely closest to Angus," Walton shared. "We FaceTime often. Me and him are really close." Walton also confirmed that he and Cloud were like brothers in real life. He also had no shortage of kind words about Cloud, who he described as "super chill." "He's exactly like you see him," added Walton. "He's so fun to hang out with. He's a good guy."
During a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cloud and Walton flaunted their bond during a joint interview. When Cloud was asked about how he felt about Walton supporting him at the Variety "Power of Young Hollywood" event, Cloud expressed his gratitude. "Bruh, I mean like, anything we do, bruh, we support each other," said Cloud. "It's family, you feel me? But yeah, it's a blessing, like, you feel me? Like young Hollywood, that's crazy. I never would've thought that I'd be in this position, so it's a real honor, you feel me?"
Later in the interview, Cloud played coy and shook when asked how his character, Fez, would cope if Walton's Ashtray was actually dead after likely getting shot in the Season 2 finale, but Walton had more to say. "I do think Ash is dead," revealed Walton. "You know, I'm not positive, but most likely, yeah. I've been working on a lot of other things recently. And as much as I love 'Euphoria,' I've moved on."
How Javon Walton honored Angus Cloud
Given the actors' close bond, it's not surprising that Javon Walton posted a super sweet tribute to his big bro, Angus Cloud. Following the path of his co-stars, Walton took to Instagram on July 31 and posted a photo of himself and Cloud embracing on the red carpet. The photo's caption read, "Rest easy brother," accented by a red heart and dove emoji. He has yet to make an official statement, however. At this time, Zendaya, who stars on "Euphoria" as Rue, has also refrained from speaking out about Cloud's passing.
At this time, it's unknown how Cloud's death will impact future "Euphoria" storylines. Although Walton didn't appear to have much faith in a possible return to "Euphoria" during his ET interview, it's very possible that Walton could survive his injuries and possibly serve to explain Cloud's absence come Season 3. Of course, this is largely dependent on creator Sam Levinson's vision and whether or not the show will be canceled before it returns for Season 3.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.