What We Know About Angus Cloud's Close Friendship With Euphoria Co-Star Javon Walton

In June 2022, Javon Walton opened up about the "Euphoria" cast relationships to Page Six and spoke quite highly of Cloud. "I'm definitely closest to Angus," Walton shared. "We FaceTime often. Me and him are really close." Walton also confirmed that he and Cloud were like brothers in real life. He also had no shortage of kind words about Cloud, who he described as "super chill." "He's exactly like you see him," added Walton. "He's so fun to hang out with. He's a good guy."

During a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cloud and Walton flaunted their bond during a joint interview. When Cloud was asked about how he felt about Walton supporting him at the Variety "Power of Young Hollywood" event, Cloud expressed his gratitude. "Bruh, I mean like, anything we do, bruh, we support each other," said Cloud. "It's family, you feel me? But yeah, it's a blessing, like, you feel me? Like young Hollywood, that's crazy. I never would've thought that I'd be in this position, so it's a real honor, you feel me?"

Later in the interview, Cloud played coy and shook when asked how his character, Fez, would cope if Walton's Ashtray was actually dead after likely getting shot in the Season 2 finale, but Walton had more to say. "I do think Ash is dead," revealed Walton. "You know, I'm not positive, but most likely, yeah. I've been working on a lot of other things recently. And as much as I love 'Euphoria,' I've moved on."