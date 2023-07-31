Angus Cloud's Last Post About His Dad Is Even More Heartbreaking Now

Angus Cloud, the actor who rose to fame for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show "Euphoria," experienced a tragic loss just weeks before he passed.

In a statement announcing his death, his family shared that Cloud had been suffering during his last days as he was having a tough time grappling with his father's demise. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement read. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend." The family also added that Cloud was "open about his battle with mental health," and they hoped that his death would serve as a "reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud rarely opened up about his personal life, but in one of his last Instagram posts, he made it abundantly clear how much he terribly missed his dad.