Angus Cloud's Last Post About His Dad Is Even More Heartbreaking Now
Angus Cloud, the actor who rose to fame for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show "Euphoria," experienced a tragic loss just weeks before he passed.
In a statement announcing his death, his family shared that Cloud had been suffering during his last days as he was having a tough time grappling with his father's demise. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement read. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend." The family also added that Cloud was "open about his battle with mental health," and they hoped that his death would serve as a "reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Cloud rarely opened up about his personal life, but in one of his last Instagram posts, he made it abundantly clear how much he terribly missed his dad.
Angus Cloud paid tribute to his dad before he died
Angus Cloud valued his privacy, with the actor telling In The Know that he was careful about divulging details about his private life online. "I got a pretty tight-knit family and circle of friends and all that. I don't need the world. I don't want [everyone to] know my business, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "That's just for me." But he made an exception when he took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father. On July 14, Cloud shared a touching photo of his dad smiling at him. "Miss u breh," he wrote in the caption.
The post was an indication that Cloud was indeed facing difficulty processing his dad's death. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor chose to be with his family to cope, and that following his father's burial, he was reportedly showing signs of mental anguish. "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest," they noted. "Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."
At this time, the cause of Cloud's death remains unclear. The Oakland Police Department shared that they are still probing into the matter. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown," they declared in a statement to the outlet. "There's no additional information being released at this time."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org