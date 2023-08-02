Who Is Happy Days Star Anson Williams' Third Wife Sharon MaHarry?

Anson Williams has tied the knot for the third time. In September 1978, People reported that the "Happy Days" actor and fellow performer Lorrie Mahaffey were planning to get hitched later that year. After nearly a decade as spouses, the two divorced in 1986, as Extra wrote. From 1988 to 2020, Williams was married to his second wife, Jackie Gerken. Via TMZ, Williams first filed for divorce in 2019. He then cancelled this before again divorcing Gerken in 2020, the news outlet wrote. "When I canceled the divorce filing in September, we agreed for the sake of the children to remain apart and to lead separate lives. However, even that arrangement didn't work, and our status needed to be clarified with a decree of divorce," Williams said.

In May 2023, People revealed that Williams had wed Sharon MaHarry. The couple married in a backyard ceremony at their Ojai house which featured Williams' "Happy Days" costar Donny Most as best man. Williams opened up about what he and MaHarry wanted their nuptials to be like. "Let's make it a wedding just where it's about togetherness with our friends," Williams said. "It's not over the top, but at the same time, it's memorable and special." MaHarry has a career outside of the entertainment industry.