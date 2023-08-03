The Truth About What Happened To Coffee Meets Bagel After Appearing On Shark Tank

There are plenty of fish in the sea, and the same goes for dating apps. But that didn't stop sisters Dawoon, Arum, and Soo Kang from developing one on their own, with the hopes of taking the pain out of meeting potential lovers and boosting everyone's chances of finding their true match. Their very own app, Coffee Meets Bagel, is unlike any other, with its proprietary matching system that curates and whittles down the best matches possible, unlike Tinder or Bumble, which give you an endless — and frankly overwhelming — list of potential partners.

Coffee Meets Bagel also gives women the upper hand after the co-founders discovered through research that women are more interested in high-quality matches than men. "Instead of showing an unlimited number of matches to men and women like other dating apps do, we curate up to 6 Bagels (matches) for women every day. Our smart algorithm curates men who are highly relevant (similar social network, education, interest etc.) and who already expressed interest in the women," Dawoon told Forbes. This way, women don't waste time on guys who are not serious about them. Women also have control over whom they want to talk to and when."

The trio was confident with their dating app that they pitched it on "Shark Tank" to raise more funding. And while it didn't turn out as well as they hoped, they managed to score one of the biggest offers Mark Cuban has made on the show.