Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend, Nick Austin?

Madison Beer has truly made a name for herself since she gained Justin Bieber's attention in 2012. Bieber catapulted Beer's music career into the stratosphere after he personally shared one of her YouTube videos on social media. As Beer has become more popular, her personal life has also been thrown into the spotlight. The "Reckless" singer has made headlines not just for her music but also because of the relationships she has had. From supposedly dating Brooklyn Beckham, to having a romance with Vine star Jack Gilinsky, Beer has had her share of heartache and love.

While the musician has had her relationship ups and downs, Beer is currently in her "lover girl" era, as she's in a relationship with Nick Austin. The "Selfish" singer has been smitten with her new beau and even told InStyle why this relationship is so different from her past. She said, "I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe, and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important. In the past, I haven't really spent 'friend time' with my boyfriend, whereas now, I kind of do."

Beer's relationship with Austin is clearly different from all her ex-boyfriends and she's seemingly happier than ever. The couple has been together for quite some time now and we're here to fill in on all the details about the man who captured Beer's heart.