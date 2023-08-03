Did Beyoncé Shade Lizzo Over Bombshell Lawsuit? Mama Tina Sets The Record Straight

Social media has been rushing to figure out if Beyoncé shaded Lizzo during a recent performance, as Lizzo battles some pretty serious sexual harassment lawsuits from her former dancers. Fortunately, Beyoncé's mom — known also as Mama Tina — has addressed the chatter. If any of this has caught you off guard, then join the club. In recent days, basically the whole world was shocked to learn that several of Lizzo's former dancers accused her of sexual harassment and other serious crimes. According to TMZ, three of Lizzo's former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her, among other things, of forcing them to make physical contact with adult performers at a live nude show in Amsterdam in order for them to make a good impression on her.

Parties who are not seeking legal action have also come forward to suggest that Lizzo isn't actually the personable, body-positive person she claims to be. This includes director Sophia Nahli Allison, who tweeted that she refused to work with Lizzo in 2019 after she found her to be "arrogant, self-centered, and unkind." Basically, Lizzo is in the middle of a legal and PR nightmare, although she denied all of the accusations on Instagram. She's also sought legal representation from Marty Singer, a big-time lawyer who's represented some of Hollywood's most powerful entertainers, including Bill Cosby and Jonah Hill, per Forbes. So what did Mama Tina have to say about Beyoncé getting dragged into Lizzo's drama?