Signs Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Tina Lawson made headlines in July 2023 when she filed for divorce from her second husband, Richard Lawson ... but not everyone is surprised about the split.

According to TMZ, Tina filed just one day after their official date of separation, and though further details have yet to emerge at the time of writing, the outlet revealed that she had requested that neither she nor Richard be required to pay spousal support. Richard himself is yet to say anything about the situation. That said, as fans of the couple may remember, just months before the news broke, the actor seemed to shut down any speculation of trouble. In response to an Instagram user who questioned why he wasn't by his wife's side on Beyoncé's tour, he wrote, "I'm doing a series here in LA and working on my film. Thanks for your concern. It's all good." Turns out, that wasn't the case.

Given that the aforementioned fan was just one of many to point out that it seemed there may be trouble in paradise, it's safe to say some have been expecting the news for a while. In fact, some of what's come out might lead one to think the divorce was inevitable.