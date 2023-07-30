Signs Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson's Marriage Wouldn't Last
Tina Lawson made headlines in July 2023 when she filed for divorce from her second husband, Richard Lawson ... but not everyone is surprised about the split.
According to TMZ, Tina filed just one day after their official date of separation, and though further details have yet to emerge at the time of writing, the outlet revealed that she had requested that neither she nor Richard be required to pay spousal support. Richard himself is yet to say anything about the situation. That said, as fans of the couple may remember, just months before the news broke, the actor seemed to shut down any speculation of trouble. In response to an Instagram user who questioned why he wasn't by his wife's side on Beyoncé's tour, he wrote, "I'm doing a series here in LA and working on my film. Thanks for your concern. It's all good." Turns out, that wasn't the case.
Given that the aforementioned fan was just one of many to point out that it seemed there may be trouble in paradise, it's safe to say some have been expecting the news for a while. In fact, some of what's come out might lead one to think the divorce was inevitable.
Richard caught flak for an Instagram comment
Halloween, 2022: the day one of Richard Lawson's comments on Instagram saw him land in hot water.
In response to one of Kelly Rowland's Halloween Instagram posts — the Destiny's Child alum dressed as Catwoman — Richard left a not-so-savory comment. "Bordering on soft porn," he wrote, alongside an exploding head emoji ... and a fire emoji. Understandably, a number of Rowland's fans were quick to call it out, especially since just a week prior, she had referred to Tina Lawson on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" as "My Mama T." "This definitely wasn't APPROPRIATE ... Keeping a mental note on this comment," wrote one. "Some too candid to be posting on a married woman's post Tina get yo man," chimed another. Others were more of the opinion that it was an awkward remark but nothing overly concerning. "Sounds like a dad making comment to me," one said. It's worth noting that Richard had also shared laughing emojis when one commenter asked if he was simply jealous that Tina Lawson hadn't picked the same costume.
The Halloween debacle wasn't the last time he'd be questioned for his NSFW social media habits, however. In wake of the divorce news, Twitter users found that he'd liked a number of explicit videos — and shared the receipts. He has since deactivated the account.
Few can forget one especially awkward interview
Another thing many have pointed out, post-divorce reveal, is an interview Tina and Richard Lawson did back in 2018.
In an episode of "Black Love," Tina made a point of noting that while Richard was the man of her dreams for the most part, there were some shortfalls. "Is he perfect? Absolutely not. But he has a lot of the qualities that, uh, that I love," she shared (via Twitter). Notably, Richard himself chimed in while she was mid-comment. "No?" he asked, only for Tina to double down. She said what she said, after all! Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral at the time — and since news broke of their split, it's begun doing the rounds again. One Twitter user has even gone so far as hinting that it may have been a sign of what was to come. "I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson," they wrote.
That said, it's likely the comment didn't become a sticking point for the then-couple, as they continued to appear loved up for years. Case in point: in honor of their sixth wedding anniversary in 2021, Richard took to Instagram to gush, "You're a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I?" Time will tell how this situation plays out.