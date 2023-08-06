Who Is Simu Liu's Girlfriend Allison Hsu?

Simu Liu's Ken may have played less of a romantic role in "Barbie," but when it comes to his love life IRL, it's pretty clear to all that he's smitten with girlfriend, Allison Hsu. So, just what do we know about the actor's leading lady?

December 3, 2022 marked the day hearts broke across the globe: Liu had taken Hsu as his date to the premiere of "Violent Night." If a red carpet debut wasn't couple-y enough, the pair also both arrived in holiday sweaters and cuddled up for photos. In response to an Instagram post Hsu had shared on the night, countless fans wrote in to comment their despair, with one summing things up in a decidedly seasonal way. "Lot of people getting heartbreak for Christmas I guess," they wrote. In the months since that first red carpet appearance, Hsu has accompanied Liu to a number of other events. And, they've continued to be super affectionate in front of the cameras.

It's worth noting that Liu wasn't the first one to make the relationship publicly official, though. Over a week before he shared the red carpet pic to his Instagram, Hsu had posted an image of them together, with the "Shang-Chi" actor's arm slung around her. Though not quite as replete with heartbroken sentiments, her comments section was also fairly abuzz. And, as some may have noticed, a number of the comments came from verified accounts. So, that begs the question ... just who is Liu's very well-connected girlfriend?