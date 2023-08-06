The Kim Kardashian And Chris Paul Cheating Rumors Explained

Kim Kardashian is currently single (that we know of) after splitting from her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, but during their marriage, rumors swirled that she'd had various affairs. West himself claimed that Kardashian had allegedly cheated on him with one of his rivals, Canadian rapper Drake. "[Kanye] was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly," the SKIMS mogul confessed to her mom in a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via E! News). Drake seemingly played up the rumors — probably in a dig at West — by alluding to Kardashian in certain song lyrics, according to InTouch. In 2018, fans connected the "Kiki" of "In My Feelings" to the reality star, as Kiki is one of her nicknames. There was also Drake's collaboration with Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE," which some thought implied he'd spent time at Kardashian's home in Calabasas.

Rumors aside, Kardashian denied she and Drake were ever intimate, let alone at any point during her marriage. "Never happened. End of story," she tweeted. But Drake isn't the only person with whom West has accused her of having an affair. In 2022 (after the split), West posted a series of since-deleted messages alleging that Kardashian had cheated on him with NBA player Chris Paul, as noted by Vibe. West has a history of making outlandish, outrageous, and often offensive social media claims, so is there any truth to his statement?