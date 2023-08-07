What The Cast Of Pee-Wee's Playhouse Are Up To Today

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Children growing up in the '80s had a long list of kids shows to choose from like "The Smurfs," DuckTales," and "Garfield and Friends." The Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Pee-wee's Playhouse" brought fun and excitement to living rooms every Saturday morning. It premiered on CBS in 1986 and quickly grew in popularity, thanks to the genius of its lead, Paul Reubens.

Reubens' effortless impressions were a result of memories from his own childhood. "Pee-wee is a conglomerate of me and a couple of other little kids that I knew when I was a little kid," he told CNN in 1981. "I used to work in Florida at the Asolo Repertory Theatre, and I did a season of 'Life with Father' for three months ... and by the time we had finished the run, I had turned the character into a cartoon without even realizing it." Prior to "Pee-wee's Playhouse," Reubens' character had already gained a fanbase on the Tim Burton-directed "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and its debut adult flick, "The Pee-wee Herman Show." Reubens' 1991 arrest put a huge dent in his career, but "Pee-wee's Playhouse" remains a fan favorite.

On July 30, 2023, Reubens sadly passed away at age 70. Through an Instagram note written by Reubens himself, the public learned that his death occurred six years after he was first diagnosed with cancer. The tragic news was met with sadness by Reubens' fans and fellow celebrities, who honored his legacy. Amidst the somber mood, let's a look back at the cast members who made "Pee-wee's Playhouse" an entertaining watch, and what they've been up to lately.