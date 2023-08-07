The Untold Truth Of Alicia Silverstone

With "Clueless," Alicia Silverstone cemented herself into pop culture so strongly that people are still asking for a sequel nearly 30 years later. In fact, demand for her character Cher Horowitz is so high that Silverstone was even tapped to play the character in a memorable Rakuten ad that ran during the 2023 Super Bowl. Though she is best known for playing Cher, Silverstone is no one trick pony. Her Hollywood career has spanned decades and included film, television, and even music videos. One of Silverstone's first big jobs was appearing in a few Aerosmith videos, starting with 1993's "Cryin'" followed by "Amazing," then "Crazy." These videos were what got her noticed by the "Clueless" creator and the rest is Hollywood history.

Silverstone's career has ebbed and flowed over the years, but one thing that has not is her devotion to nature. She's a staunch advocate for animals and for the environment, and her activism work is a central part of her life's mission. Beyond being an actor and activist, Silverstone has worn many other hats including producer, author, business owner, spokesperson, wife, mother, and muse to one notable fashion designer (more on that below). Rare is it to find a 1990s mega-celebrity who has continued to work steadily while maintaining a refreshingly normal and low-key personal life simultaneously. Silverstone is much more than the clueless California girl she so famously played, and if you don't believe us, just read on. Here is the untold truth of Alicia Silverstone.