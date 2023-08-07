The Breakup Rumors Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall Faced Before His Death

Photographer Bryan Randall's death tragically ended his eight-year romance with actor Sandra Bullock. According to People, Randall recently succumbed to ALS, a usually fatal neurological disorder that claims a life every 90 minutes. Randall's immediate family announced his untimely passing. He was 57. Although Bullock was the more famous of the pair, Randall was an accomplished photographer who first made contact with her while on the job to document her son Louis' birthday.

The couple never married, but Randall was fully integrated into Bullock's life and shared a special bond with her adopted children, according to Closer Weekly's sources. "They don't talk about their relationship status that much, but it's pretty clear what they have is a very special bond," shared a source in 2019, "Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there's no doubt that he's Louis and Laila's dad." The source also claimed Bullock's children "adore Bryan," adding, "and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she's been so lucky finding Bryan."

Unfortunately, their sweet family unit was reportedly crumbling well before Randall passed away — according to the rumor mill, at least.