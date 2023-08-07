The Breakup Rumors Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall Faced Before His Death
Photographer Bryan Randall's death tragically ended his eight-year romance with actor Sandra Bullock. According to People, Randall recently succumbed to ALS, a usually fatal neurological disorder that claims a life every 90 minutes. Randall's immediate family announced his untimely passing. He was 57. Although Bullock was the more famous of the pair, Randall was an accomplished photographer who first made contact with her while on the job to document her son Louis' birthday.
The couple never married, but Randall was fully integrated into Bullock's life and shared a special bond with her adopted children, according to Closer Weekly's sources. "They don't talk about their relationship status that much, but it's pretty clear what they have is a very special bond," shared a source in 2019, "Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there's no doubt that he's Louis and Laila's dad." The source also claimed Bullock's children "adore Bryan," adding, "and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she's been so lucky finding Bryan."
Unfortunately, their sweet family unit was reportedly crumbling well before Randall passed away — according to the rumor mill, at least.
Sandra Bullock didn't want to get married, but Bryan Randall did
Days before Bryan Randall died, Us Weekly ran a story claiming that his relationship with Sandra Bullock was in trouble. "The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they'll work things out after this long cooling-off period," shared an insider. However, they gave little hope that the couple would reconcile due to tension that stemmed from their inability to agree on the state of their relationship. Bullock has always been open about her desire to date without a marital obligation, although it's been suggested that Randall longed to tie the knot.
Over the years, outlets ran multiple stories about the couple's supposed engagement and later wedding, but Bullock's team released statements to People, shooting down the narrative in 2016 and 2018. As far as the wedding rumor, Bullock's representatives said a lot with very few words, simply stating, "They are not married." Unfortunately, the issue of marriage supposedly strained their relationship. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path," shared a source with Us Weekly. Fortunately, the couple was supposedly on a better path after spending much of 2022 apart. "Sandra and Bryan have always enjoyed their own personal space and can live in separate places for weeks at a time," said a source who spoke with Us Weekly. "But [last year] they were going through some major problems and friends thought they weren't going to make it."
Did Bryan Randall cheat on Sandra Bullock?
Given some of the other rumors floating around about Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall, before his death, the whole marriage thing doesn't seem like such a big deal. The seemingly happy couple dealt with a ton of negative gossip surrounding their relationship. Shortly after Bullock got with Randall in 2015, OK! reported that Randall was unfaithful to the "Speed" actor. "Bryan kept Paris in the picture as a backup plan," said the source, referring to Randall's ex-girlfriend, Paris St. John. "Now he's trying to cover his tracks." The outlet also suggested that Bullock's friends were worried Randall was using her.
In late 2022, OK! also claimed that the couple had broken up, partially because Randall was finding it hard to come to terms with Bullock being the breadwinner in the relationship. "Bryan's a self-employed photographer; she commands $20 million a movie," shared the source. "They used to go on dates to fancy restaurants and she'd pick up the tab because he couldn't afford to pay it. He began to resent it, and Sandra resented his resentment."